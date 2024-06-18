Las Vegas plays Seattle on home skid

Seattle Storm (9-5, 4-4 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (6-6, 5-4 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Aces -5; over/under is 168

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas Aces is looking to break its three-game home skid with a victory against Seattle Storm.

The Aces are 5-4 in Western Conference games. Las Vegas is sixth in the WNBA with 19.7 assists per game. Jackie Young leads the Aces averaging 6.4.

The Storm are 4-4 in conference matchups. Seattle ranks second in the Western Conference allowing 78.7 points while holding opponents to 41.2% shooting.

Las Vegas is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 41.2% Seattle allows to opponents. Seattle averages 83.1 points per game, 2.6 fewer than the 85.7 Las Vegas gives up.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Storm won the last meeting 78-65 on June 8, with Jewell Loyd scoring 25 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 17.8 points and 6.4 assists for the Aces. A'ja Wilson is averaging 28.4 points over the last 10 games.

Ezi Magbegor is averaging 13 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 2.8 blocks for the Storm. Loyd is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 4-6, averaging 86.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.6 points per game.

Storm: 8-2, averaging 85.3 points, 36.4 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

INJURIES: Aces: Kierstan Bell: out (leg).

Storm: MacKenzie Holmes: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.