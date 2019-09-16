Las Vegas NASCAR: Martin Truex Jr wins as playoffs begin
Martin Truex Jr secured his spot in the next stage of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs by winning the first race of the post-season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
The Joe Gibbs Toyota driver came to the fore in the second stage of the 267-lap race and was consistently the fastest car on track as night fell.
Truex finished the first stage of the race in eighth place, but worked his way to the front to pass a previously dominant Joey Logano in the final laps of the second stage.
Logano came across Leavine Family Racing's Matt DiBenedetto, who was a lap down but didn't make life easy for the leader and aided fellow Toyota driver Truex as he took the lead.
In the final stage Truex initially battled for first place with Chase Elliott, but dropped back to fifth in fewer than 10 laps.
He returned to the lead after the final round of green flag pitstops, breezing past Kevin Harvick around the outside of Turn 2 with 20 laps to go.
Since stage racing was introduced ahead of the 2017 season, every single stage two winner at Las Vegas has gone on to win the race - a trend Truex continued.
Harvick, who led 47 laps and spent much of the night in the top five, finished second, ahead of Brad Keselowski - the only one of the three Penske runners to not lead a lap.
Elliott led 12 laps in the final stage and finished fourth, ahead of another brief race leader in Ryan Blaney.
Alex Bowman was sixth, followed by his Hendrick Motorsports team-mate William Byron - who survived a spin that brought out the first regular caution of the race.
Kyle Larson, Logano, and Ryan Newman ensured that the top 10 positions were locked out by playoff drivers.
Aric Almirola and Denny Hamlin, who are both also in playoff contention, led three laps apiece but missed out on the top 10. They finished 13th and 15th respectively.
Logano's ninth place finish came despite him leading a race-high 105 laps and winning the first stage.
The Penske Ford driver made up 21 positions to move from 22nd to first in just 34 laps.
But after being narrowly beaten by Truex in the second stage, contact with Daniel Suarez in the opening laps of the third stage ended his hopes of a third win in 2019 and a second-straight Las Vegas victory.
Suarez led 29 laps after passing Stewart-Haas team-mate and polesitter Clint Bowyer on the second lap of the race but eventually finished 20th following the contact with Logano and slowing to stretch his fuel in the final laps.
Bowyer ended up only 25th after a difficult night. He struggled with the handling of his Ford Mustang all race, and his run was further complicated by a cut tyre in the final stage.
Regular season champion and early title favourite Kyle Busch had a torrid race, beginning with hitting the wall on just the fourth lap. A pitstop to fix the resulting damage dropped him a lap down - where he would remain for 171 laps.
Although Busch did manage to return to the lead lap towards the end of the race, contact with a backmarker caused splitter damage and dropped him back once more. He eventually finished 19th, one lap down.
His brother, fellow playoff contender Kurt Busch, was the only retirement in the race.
The 2004 series champion made contact with Truex and Elliott on a restart and cut a tyre. He was immediately called to the pits in anticipation of a puncture - as had happened to Byron, which had brought out the prior caution - but he never made it there, slamming into the Turn 3 wall.
Race result
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Laps
Gap
1
Martin Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
267
2h48m34.s
2
Kevin Harvick
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
267
4.173s
3
Brad Keselowski
Team Penske
Ford
267
6.344s
4
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
267
6.600s
5
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Ford
267
9.086s
6
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
267
15.381s
7
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
267
19.865s
8
Kyle Larson
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
267
24.531s
9
Team Penske
Ford
267
24.839s
10
Ryan Newman
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
267
25.261s
11
Jimmie Johnson
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
267
25.273s
12
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
267
25.633s
13
Aric Almirola
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
267
29.577s
14
Paul Menard
Wood Brothers Racing
Ford
267
29.888s
15
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
267
30.256s
16
Ty Dillon
Germain Racing
Chevrolet
267
31.763s
17
Daniel Hemric
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
267
31.772s
18
Chris Buescher
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
266
1 Lap
19
Kyle Busch
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
266
1 Lap
20
Daniel Suarez
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
266
1 Lap
21
Matt DiBenedetto
Leavine Family Racing
Toyota
266
1 Lap
22
David Ragan
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
266
1 Lap
23
Darrell Wallace Jr.
Richard Petty Motorsports
Chevrolet
266
1 Lap
24
Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
266
1 Lap
25
Clint Bowyer
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
266
1 Lap
26
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
265
2 Laps
27
Ryan Preece
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
265
2 Laps
28
Corey LaJoie
Go FAS Racing
Ford
265
2 Laps
29
Landon Cassill
StarCom Racing
Chevrolet
265
2 Laps
30
Matt Tifft
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
264
3 Laps
31
Ross Chastain
Premium Motorsports
Chevrolet
262
5 Laps
32
J.J. Yeley
Rick Ware Racing
Chevrolet
260
7 Laps
33
B.J. McLeod
Petty Ware Racing
Chevrolet
259
8 Laps
34
Joe Nemechek
Premium Motorsports
Chevrolet
257
10 Laps
35
Garrett Smithley
Rick Ware Racing
Chevrolet
255
12 Laps
36
Erik Jones
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
254
13 Laps
37
Reed Sorenson
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
250
17 Laps
38
Joey Gase
MBM Motorsports
Toyota
249
18 Laps
39
Kurt Busch
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
187
Accident
Playoff standings
Pos
Driver
Points
1
Martin Truex Jr.
2082
2
Kevin Harvick
2079
3
Joey Logano
2075
4
Kyle Busch
2063
5
Brad Keselowski
2058
6
Chase Elliott
2057
7
Denny Hamlin
2056
8
Kyle Larson
2044
9
William Byron
2040
10
Ryan Blaney
2039
11
Alex Bowman
2037
12
Aric Almirola
2033
13
Ryan Newman
2027
14
Kurt Busch
2019
15
Clint Bowyer
2012
16
Erik Jones
2007
