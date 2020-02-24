Las Vegas NASCAR Cup: Logano wins as caution shown on final lap
Joey Logano won the second round of the 2020 NASCAR Cup season at Las Vegas as a last-lap incident denied Matt DiBenedetto the opportunity to snatch the victory.
A caution was brought out just six laps before the chequered flag when Ross Chastain, filling in for Ryan Newman, spun the #6 Roush Fenway Ford.
All but seven cars came into the pits for fresh tyres for the sprint to the flag, with Logano leading William Byron, Ricky Stenhouse Jr, and DiBenedetto among the pack that stayed out when the race resumed with two laps remaining.
Logano held onto the race lead while DiBenedetto pushed past Stenhouse and Byron to take second, and was close behind the Team Penske Ford driver when Logano began the final lap.
Behind the leaders, a handful of mistakes in the crowded pack led to a multi-car accident, which involved Byron and long-time race leader Kyle Blaney and led to the caution being thrown as a number of drivers spun or ran wide to avoid other cars.
As Logano had already taken the white flag, the final lap was called and the race ended under caution.
He therefore took the win half a second ahead of DiBenedetto, who had spent most of the race in the bottom half of the top 10, and Stenhouse.
Austin Dillon and Bubba Wallace also benefitted from not pitting before the final restart.
Neither driver had featured towards the front of the field for much of the race, but found themselves sixth and seventh with just two laps remaining.
Both managed to avoid the drama at the start of the last lap to finish fourth and sixth, with Jimmie Johnson splitting the pair.
Chase Elliott won the first two stages, and the Hendrick Motorsports driver controlled the first half of the race.
Though Logano and Blaney briefly claimed the race lead early in each stage, Elliott was the fastest driver on track throughout the first two stages.
Throughout the first half of the race, he was kept under pressure from Martin Truex Jr, but things came undone for Truex in the final stage.
He was forced to come into the pits at the start of the final 107-lap stage as the wheel lugs had not been tightened during his previous stop.
He then suffered a puncture, dropping him towards the back of the field.
Elliott continued to fight at the front of the field, though the pitstop cycle had shuffled him back to eighth when a flat tyre sent him into a spin 47 laps before the finish.
Kyle Busch, who should have started on pole after Saturday qualifying was rained off, started the race from the back of the grid, along with Joe Gibbs Racing team-mate Denny Hamlin, due to unapproved body modifications.
Both made good progress through the field, with Busch briefly running inside the top 10 in the closing stages of the race. They took the chequered flag in 14th and 17th respectively.
Brad Keslowski picked up seventh, having benefitted from running an alternate pit strategy early in the race.
Kevin Harvick, Kyle Larson, and Ty Dillon completed the top 10.
Result - 267 laps
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Gap
1
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Ford
2h58m11.s
2
Matt DiBenedetto
Wood Brothers Racing
Ford
0.491s
3
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
0.857s
4
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
1.454s
5
Jimmie Johnson
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
1.805s
6
Darrell Wallace Jr.
Richard Petty Motorsports
Chevrolet
1.876s
7
Brad Keselowski
Team Penske
Ford
3.371s
8
Kevin Harvick
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
3.743s
9
Kyle Larson
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
3.796s
10
Ty Dillon
Germain Racing
Chevrolet
3.814s
11
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Ford
3.943s
12
Clint Bowyer
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
4.934s
13
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
5.942s
14
Chris Buescher
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
5.943s
15
Kyle Busch
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
6.098s
16
Corey LaJoie
Go FAS Racing
Ford
6.892s
17
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
7.253s
18
Tyler Reddick
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
8.899s
19
Cole Custer
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
9.406s
20
Martin Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
9.945s
21
Aric Almirola
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
10.725s
22
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
11.573s
23
Erik Jones
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
12.198s
24
John Hunter Nemechek
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
44.580s
25
Kurt Busch
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
1 Lap
26
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
1 Lap
27
Ross Chastain
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
2 Laps
28
J.J. Yeley
Rick Ware Racing
Ford
3 Laps
29
Brennan Poole
Premium Motorsports
Chevrolet
3 Laps
30
Daniel Suarez
Gaunt Brothers Racing
Toyota
4 Laps
31
Joey Gase
Rick Ware Racing
Ford
9 Laps
32
Quin Houff
StarCom Racing
Chevrolet
9 Laps
33
Christopher Bell
Leavine Family Racing
Toyota
10 Laps
34
Reed Sorenson
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
14 Laps
35
Garrett Smithley
Petty Ware Racing
Chevrolet
15 Laps
36
Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
22 Laps
37
Ryan Preece
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
Engine
38
Timmy Hill
MBM Motorsports
Toyota
Rear end
Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus