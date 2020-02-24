Las Vegas NASCAR Cup: Logano wins as caution shown on final lap

Bethonie Waring
Autosport
Logano wins as caution shown on final lap
Logano wins as caution shown on final lap

Joey Logano won the second round of the 2020 NASCAR Cup season at Las Vegas as a last-lap incident denied Matt DiBenedetto the opportunity to snatch the victory.

A caution was brought out just six laps before the chequered flag when Ross Chastain, filling in for Ryan Newman, spun the #6 Roush Fenway Ford.

All but seven cars came into the pits for fresh tyres for the sprint to the flag, with Logano leading William Byron, Ricky Stenhouse Jr, and DiBenedetto among the pack that stayed out when the race resumed with two laps remaining.

Logano held onto the race lead while DiBenedetto pushed past Stenhouse and Byron to take second, and was close behind the Team Penske Ford driver when Logano began the final lap.

Behind the leaders, a handful of mistakes in the crowded pack led to a multi-car accident, which involved Byron and long-time race leader Kyle Blaney and led to the caution being thrown as a number of drivers spun or ran wide to avoid other cars.

As Logano had already taken the white flag, the final lap was called and the race ended under caution.

He therefore took the win half a second ahead of DiBenedetto, who had spent most of the race in the bottom half of the top 10, and Stenhouse.

Austin Dillon and Bubba Wallace also benefitted from not pitting before the final restart.

Neither driver had featured towards the front of the field for much of the race, but found themselves sixth and seventh with just two laps remaining.

Both managed to avoid the drama at the start of the last lap to finish fourth and sixth, with Jimmie Johnson splitting the pair.

Logano wins as caution shown on final lap
Logano wins as caution shown on final lap

Chase Elliott won the first two stages, and the Hendrick Motorsports driver controlled the first half of the race.

Though Logano and Blaney briefly claimed the race lead early in each stage, Elliott was the fastest driver on track throughout the first two stages.

Throughout the first half of the race, he was kept under pressure from Martin Truex Jr, but things came undone for Truex in the final stage.

He was forced to come into the pits at the start of the final 107-lap stage as the wheel lugs had not been tightened during his previous stop.

He then suffered a puncture, dropping him towards the back of the field.

Elliott continued to fight at the front of the field, though the pitstop cycle had shuffled him back to eighth when a flat tyre sent him into a spin 47 laps before the finish.

Kyle Busch, who should have started on pole after Saturday qualifying was rained off, started the race from the back of the grid, along with Joe Gibbs Racing team-mate Denny Hamlin, due to unapproved body modifications.

Both made good progress through the field, with Busch briefly running inside the top 10 in the closing stages of the race. They took the chequered flag in 14th and 17th respectively.

Brad Keslowski picked up seventh, having benefitted from running an alternate pit strategy early in the race.

Kevin Harvick, Kyle Larson, and Ty Dillon completed the top 10.

Result - 267 laps

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Gap

1

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

2h58m11.s

2

Matt DiBenedetto

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

0.491s

3

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

0.857s

4

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

1.454s

5

Jimmie Johnson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

1.805s

6

Darrell Wallace Jr.

Richard Petty Motorsports

Chevrolet

1.876s

7

Brad Keselowski

Team Penske

Ford

3.371s

8

Kevin Harvick

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

3.743s

9

Kyle Larson

Chip Ganassi Racing

Chevrolet

3.796s

10

Ty Dillon

Germain Racing

Chevrolet

3.814s

11

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

3.943s

12

Clint Bowyer

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

4.934s

13

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

5.942s

14

Chris Buescher

Roush Fenway Racing

Ford

5.943s

15

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

6.098s

16

Corey LaJoie

Go FAS Racing

Ford

6.892s

17

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

7.253s

18

Tyler Reddick

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

8.899s

19

Cole Custer

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

9.406s

20

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

9.945s

21

Aric Almirola

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

10.725s

22

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

11.573s

23

Erik Jones

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12.198s

24

John Hunter Nemechek

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

44.580s

25

Kurt Busch

Chip Ganassi Racing

Chevrolet

1 Lap

26

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

1 Lap

27

Ross Chastain

Roush Fenway Racing

Ford

2 Laps

28

J.J. Yeley

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

3 Laps

29

Brennan Poole

Premium Motorsports

Chevrolet

3 Laps

30

Daniel Suarez

Gaunt Brothers Racing

Toyota

4 Laps

31

Joey Gase

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

9 Laps

32

Quin Houff

StarCom Racing

Chevrolet

9 Laps

33

Christopher Bell

Leavine Family Racing

Toyota

10 Laps

34

Reed Sorenson

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

14 Laps

35

Garrett Smithley

Petty Ware Racing

Chevrolet

15 Laps

36

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

22 Laps

37

Ryan Preece

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

Engine

38

Timmy Hill

MBM Motorsports

Toyota

Rear end


