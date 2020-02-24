Nevada's 1.5-mile tri-oval (LVMS) in Las Vegas hosted all three NASCAR’s top series races over this past weekend. On Friday night, the Gander Trucks competed in the Strat 200. Saturday's weather was a factor for both the CUP and XFINITY Series events. Qualifying was cancelled due to on and off rain. The XFINITY Series Boyd Gaming 300 was started on Saturday, red-flagged for rain and completed after the Cup Series Pennzoil 400 on Sunday. The latest results and upcoming scheduled events for NASCAR feeder series are included below as well as details on all tracks mentioned in this column.

NASCAR Cup Series (CUP)

Sun, Feb. 23 - Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS) - 267 laps

- Saturday's qualifying for Sunday's race was cancelled due to rain. NASCAR went to the rule book to set the field. Based on 2019 car owner's points, Kyle Busch (#18 Camry) was set to start P1 on the front row. Busch's car was among those that failed pre-race inspection and will drop to the rear just before the start of Sunday's event. This turned the pole over to Kevin Harvick (#4 Mustang). Martin Truex Jr. (#19 Camry) started opposite Harvick on the front row. Did not qualify: No one, only 38 entries for the 40-car field.

- Joey Logano (#22 Ford Mustang) scored his 24th victory in 401 CUP races. This is his 1st victory and 1st top-10 finish in 2020. It is his 2nd victory and 10th top-10 finish in 14 races at LVMS. Matt DiBenedetto (2nd) posted his 1st top-10 finish in 7 Las Vegas races and his 1st top-10 finish in 2020. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (3rd) earned his 2nd top-10 finish in 10 LVMS races. Tyler Reddick (18th) was the highest finishing Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY) contender. Pole-sitter Kevin Harvick led a race-high 92 laps and finished the event in 8th place. Ryan Blaney leads the point standings by 3 points over Joey Logano. Next on the CUP schedule: Sun. March 1 - Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway.

TOP 16 - CUP Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. Ryan Blaney +2

2. Joey Logano +11

3. Kevin Harvick 0

4. Kyle Larson +2

5. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +4

6. Chase Elliott +1

7. Austin Dillon +5

8. Chris Buescher -4

9. Denny Hamlin -8

10. Matt DiBenedetto +7

11. Jimmie Johnson +10

12. Bubba Wallace +3

13. Clint Bowyer -2

14. Alex Bowman +6

15. Corey LaJoie -1

16. Martin Truex Jr. +8

NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS)

Sat/Sun, Feb. 22-23 - Boyd Gaming 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS) - 200 laps

- Rain cancelled qualifying on Saturday for the NXS race. The field was set by 2019 owner's points, the same as noted above in CUP qualifying. Myatt Snider (#21 Camaro), who also won the pole last week at Daytona, was set to start from the Busch pole since his car carried the 2019 owner's points. Chase Briscoe (#98 Mustang) had the 2019 points to start 2nd. The 2nd and 3rd row went to #20 Harrison Burton, #7 Justin Allgaier, #52 JJ Yeley and #22 Austin Cindric. Snider wrecked his primary #21 Camaro in practice. He had to give up the P1 start and drop to the rear at the start of the race because he went to a backup car. Burton moved up to start P1 for the green flag. Since there were 36 entries for the 36-car field no one missed the race. After track drying on Saturday, the race started late but only made it to lap 50 before rain caused a red-flag condition. The remaining 150 laps were completed on Sunday night after the end of the CUP series race.

- Chase Briscoe (#98 Ford Mustang) scored his 3rd victory in 52 NXS races. This is his 1st victory and 2nd top-10 finish in 2020. It is his 1st victory and 2nd top-10 finish in 4 races at LVMS. Austin Cindric (2nd) posted his 2nd top-10 finish in 5 Vegas races. It is his 1st top-10 finish in 2020. Ryan Sieg (3rd) earned his 2nd top-10 finish in 10 races at LVMS. Harrison Burton (5th) was the highest finishing ROTY. Chase Briscoe leads the point standings by 7 points over Noah Gragson (finished 4th in the race). Next on the NXS schedule: Sat, Feb. 29 - Production Alliance Group 300 at Auto Club Speedway.

TOP 12 - NXS Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. Chase Briscoe +7

2. Noah Gragson -1

3. Harrison Burton

4. Michael Annett +3

5. Brandon Jones -1

6. Austin Cindric +10

7. Ryan Sieg -1

8. Justin Haley -6

9. Justin Allgaier +4

10. Brandon Brown -5

11. Ross Chastain +9

12. Ray Black Jr. -2

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (GOTS)

Fri, Feb. 21 - Strat 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway - 134 laps

- Johnny Sauter (#13 Ford F-150) won the Cometic Gasket Pole Award with a lap of 177.836 mph.

This is his 8th pole in 268 GOTS races. It is his 1st pole and 2nd top-10 start in 2020 and his 1st pole in 14 races at LVMS. Sheldon Creed (2nd) posted his 1st top-10 start of 2020 and his 3rd in 3 LVMS races. CUP Series regular Kyle Busch (3rd) posted his 4th top-10 start at LVMS. Christian Eckes (4th) was the fastest qualifying ROTY contender. More than 32 trucks entered; #49 Bayley Currey, #7 Korbin Forrister and #10 Jennifer Jo Cobb did not qualify for the race.

- Kyle Busch, driving his own #51 Toyota Tundra, scored his 57th victory in 151 GOTS races.

This is his 3rd victory and 4th top-10 finish in 4 races at LVMS. Pole-sitter Johnny Sauter (2nd) led 7 laps and posted his 10th top-10 finish in 14 LVMS races. It is his 2nd top-10 finish in 2020. Austin Hill (3rd) earned his 3rd top-10 finish in 5 races at LVMS. Zane Smith (6th) was the highest finishing ROTY. Austin Hill leads the point standings by 9 points over Johnny Sauter. Next up for the GOTS: Sat, March 14 - Georgia 200 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

TOP 10 - GOT Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. Austin Hill +1

2. Johnny Sauter +1

3. Ben Rhodes +16

4. Brett Moffitt +4

5. Sheldon Creed +4

6. Zane Smith +6

7. Grant Enfinger -6

8. Christian Eckes +8

9. Todd Gilliland +9

10. Codie Rohrbaugh -5

NASCAR Feeder Series

ARCA Menards Series: Sat, Feb. 8 - Lucas Oil 200 - Daytona Int'l Speedway

Winner: Michael Self - Pole: Michael Self - Points Leader: Michael Self

Next: Fri, March 6 - Phoenix Raceway

ARCA Menards East: Mon, Feb. 10 - Skips Western Outfitters 175 - New Smyrna Speedway

Winner: Sam Mayer - Pole: Derek Griffith - Points Leader: Sam Mayer

Next: Sat, March 14 - Five Flags Speedway

ARCA Menards West: Thu, Feb. 20 - Star Nursery 150 - The Bullring at Las Vegas

Winner: Sam Mayer - Pole: Sam Mayer - Points Leader: Sam Mayer

Next: Sat, March 28 - Irwindale Speedway

Whelen Modified Tour:

2020 Season Opener: Sat, March 21 - South Boston Speedway

Pinty's Series:

2020 Season Opener: Sun, May 17 - Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

Peak Mexico Series:

2020 Season Opener: Sun, March 29 - Autódromo del Ecocentro de la Unión Ganadera

Track Details

Atlanta Motor Speedway - 1.54-mile oval in Hampton, Georgia

Auto Club Speedway - 2.0-mile oval in Fontana, California

Autódromo del Ecocentro de la Unión Ganadera - 0.79-mile oval in Querétaro, Mexico

Canadian Tire Motorsport Park - 2.459-mile road course near Bowmanville, Ontario

Daytona Int’l Speedway - 2.5-mile tri-oval in Daytona Beach, Florida

Five Flags Speedway - 0.5-mile oval in Pensacola, Florida

Irwindale Speedway - 0.5-mile oval in Irwindale, California

Las Vegas Motor Speedway - 1.5-mile tri-oval in Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas Motor Speedway (The Bullring) - 3/8-mile paved oval in Las Vegas, Nevada

Lucas Oil Raceway - 0.686-mile oval in Brownsburg, Indiana

New Smyrna Speedway - 0.5-mile oval in New Smyrna Beach, Florida

Phoenix Raceway - 1-mile tri-oval in Avondale, Arizona

South Boston Speedway - 0.4-mile oval in South Boston, Virginia