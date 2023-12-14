Las Vegas lineman commits to Nebraska
A class of 2024 offensive tackle has announced his commitment to the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Alexander Ruggeroli is a three-star recruit out of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Nevada.
I am thrilled to announce my commitment to the University of Nebraska to play football and further my academic studies as a student and player. I am immensely grateful for the belief and support shown by each coach throughout this process. Your guidance and dedication have been instrumental in shaping me as a player and a person. I’m eager to bring my best to the team and contribute to the tradition of excellence at Nebraska, all glory to God.
Ruggeroli is listed at 6-6, 286-pounds. He had also received interest from Washington State and Arizona State.
