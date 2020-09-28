Las Vegas: Kurt Busch wins at home track

Nevada’s Las Vegas Motor Speedway hosted all three NASCAR events this past week. The NASCAR Cup Series and the XFINITY Series drivers competed in the first of three races in their Playoffs Round of 12. The Gander Trucks competed in the second of three races in the GOT Playoffs Round of 10. All three series return to action October 3-4 at Talladega Superspeedway.

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sun, Sep 27, South Point 400 - Las Vegas Motor Speedway - 268 laps.

- Kevin Harvick (#4 Ford Mustang) started on the pole for Sunday night’s event. Kyle Busch (#18 Camry) shared the front row in the P2 spot. #9 Chase Elliott, #10 Aric Almirola, #22 Joey Logano, #14 Clint Bowyer, #3 Austin Dillon, #88 Alex Bowman, #1 Kurt Busch and #11 Denny Hamlin, respectively formed the rest of the top-10 in the lineup.

- Kurt Busch (#1 Chevrolet Camaro) scored his 32nd victory in 715 NCS races. This is his 1st victory and 16th top-10 finish in 2020. It is his 1st victory and 6th top-10 finish in 22 races at Las Vegas. Matt DiBenedetto (2nd) posted his 2nd top-10 finish in nine Las Vegas races and his 8th top-10 finish in 2020. Denny Hamlin (3rd) earned his 8th top-10 finish in 19 races at Las Vegas. Polesitter Kevin Harvick finished in 10th place. Cole Custer (16th) was the highest finishing Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY) contender. Kevin Harvick leads the point standings by 3 points over Denny Hamlin. Next on the NCS schedule: Sun, Oct 4, - YellaWood 500 - Talladega Superspeedway - 188 laps.

CUP Playoffs Round of 12 (G/L):

1. Kevin Harvick

2. Denny Hamlin

3. Brad Keselowski

4. Martin Truex Jr. +2

5. Joey Logano -1

6. Chase Elliott -1

7. Alex Bowman

8. Kyle Busch +2

------------------------

After the next two races (Talladega and the Charlotte ROVAL), the bottom 4 will not advance to the NCS Playoffs Round of 8 at Kansas Speedway on October 18.

------------------------

9. Kurt Busch +3 (Clinched a spot in Round of 8 after Las Vegas win)

10. Clint Bowyer +1

11. Aric Almirola -2

12. Austin Dillon -4

NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS)

Sat, Sep 26, Alsco 300 - Las Vegas Motor Speedway - 200 laps.

- Chase Briscoe (#98 Mustang) started from the pole for Saturday’s event. Austin Cindric (#22 Mustang) shared the front row in the P2 spot. #7 Justin Allgaier, #10 Ross Chastain, #20 Harrison Burton, #9 Noah Gragson, #19 Brandon Jones, #21 Anthony Alfredo, #18 Riley Herbst and #11 Justin Haley, respectively formed the rest of the top-10 in the lineup.

- Chase Briscoe scored his 10th victory in 78 NXS races. This is his 8th victory and 19th top-10 finish in 2020. It is his 2nd victory and 3rd top-10 finish in six races at Las Vegas. Briscoe started on the pole, won Stages 1 and 2 and led a race-high 164 laps of the 200-lap race. Noah Gragson (2nd) posted his 4th top-10 finish in five Las Vegas races and his 20th top-10 finish in 2020. Daniel Hemric (3rd) earned his 2nd top-10 finish in six races at Las Vegas. Harrison Burton (9th) was the highest finishing ROTY. Chase Briscoe leads the point standings by 17 points over Austin Cindric who finished 6th in the race. Next on the NXS schedule: Sat, Oct 3, - Ag-Pro 300 - Talladega Superspeedway - 113 laps.

NXS Playoffs Round of 12 (G/L):

1. Chase Briscoe

2. Austin Cindric

3. Noah Gragson +1

4. Justin Allgaier -1

5. Justin Haley +1

6. Brandon Jones -1

7. Ryan Sieg +2

8. Harrison Burton -1

------------------------

After the next two races (Talladega and the Charlotte ROVAL), the bottom 4 will not advance to the NXS Playoffs Round of 8 at Kansas Speedway on October 17.

------------------------

9. Ross Chastain -1

10. Michael Annett

11. Riley Herbst

12. Brandon Brown

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (GOT)

Fri, Sep 25, World of Westgate 200 - Las Vegas Motor Speedway - 134 laps.

- Brett Moffitt (#23 Chevrolet Silverado) started from the pole in Friday night’s event. Tyler Ankrum (#26 Chevrolet Silverado) shared the front row in the P2 spot. #98 Grant Enfinger, #2 Sheldon Creed, #51 Chandler Smith, #88 Matt Crafton, #21 Zane Smith, #99 Ben Rhodes, #18 Christian Eckes and #38 Todd Gilliland, respectively formed the rest of the top-10 in the lineup.

- Austin Hill (#16 Toyota Tundra) scored his 6th victory in 93 GOT races. This is his 2nd victory and 15th top-10 finish in 2020. It is his 2nd victory and 4th top-10 finish in seven races at Las Vegas. Sheldon Creed (2nd) posted his 4th top-10 finish in five Las Vegas races. It is his 9th top-10 finish in 2020. Tanner Gray (3rd), the highest finishing ROTY, earned his 2nd top-10 finish in three races at Las Vegas. Polesitter Brett Moffitt led one lap and finished in 15th place. Sheldon Creed leads the point standings by 8 points over Brett Moffitt. Next up for the GOT: Sat, Oct 3, - Sugarlands Shine 250 - Talladega Superspeedway - 94 laps.