Las Vegas K-9 Returns to Work After Being Stabbed While on Duty

A police dog in Las Vegas, Nevada, returned to work after he was stabbed by a violent suspect in July, the police announced on Wednesday, August 16.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) said K-9 Diko was stabbed multiple times on July 24 while trying to apprehend a violent suspect and was then taken to a veterinary clinic to receive treatment.

On August 2, the LVMPD said Diko had been released from the clinic and was recovering at home with his human partner.

“His handler, K-9 Officer Camacho, is excited to have his partner riding in the back of the SUV on calls again!” the police said in a statement. This footage by the LVMPD shows Officer Camacho loading Diko into the back of his vehicle. Credit: LVMPD via Storyful