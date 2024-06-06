Las Vegas hosts world pickleball convention: A pickleball haven

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Pickleball is taking over the world, including Las Vegas. The World Pickleball Convention is taking place in Las Vegas bringing pickleball lovers and players together for an action-packed weekend all about America’s fastest-growing sport.

The World Pickleball Convention is not all sports and fitness. You can expect to see the latest fashion trends in pickleball throughout the convention with elevated gaming gear and fabulous, yet functional apparel. PB5Star is a leading pickleball apparel company combining fitness with flair.

The World Pickleball Convention runs from Thursday, June 6 to Sunday, June 9. The event is open to the general public. Be sure to mention “Good Day Las Vegas” for half-off admission.

Salome Devidze is one of the pickleball pros making a swing at the convention. The Georgian tennis and pickleball player is APP’s #1 ranked pickleball player in the world. Salome was introduced to pickleball by her brother George in the summer of 2021, but it was not till January 2022 that she played again and has not stopped since!

