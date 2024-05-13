Las Vegas hosts Phoenix to tip off season
Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces
Las Vegas; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Aces -13.5; over/under is 171.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Las Vegas Aces open the season at home against the Phoenix Mercury.
Las Vegas went 34-6 overall and 18-2 in Western Conference action last season. The Aces averaged 92.8 points per game last season, 16.4 on free throws and 27.9 from 3-point range.
Phoenix went 9-31 overall and 2-18 in Western Conference action during the 2023-24 season. The Mercury gave up 84.9 points per game while committing 18.8 fouls last season.
INJURIES: Aces: None listed.
Mercury: None listed.
