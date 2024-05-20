Las Vegas hosts Phoenix following Copper's 38-point game
Phoenix Mercury (1-1, 0-1 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (2-0, 2-0 Western Conference)
Las Vegas; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix Mercury visits the Las Vegas Aces after Kahleah Copper scored 38 points in the Mercury's 88-85 victory against the Atlanta Dream.
Las Vegas finished 19-1 at home and 18-2 in Western Conference action during the 2023-24 season. The Aces averaged 92.8 points per game last season, 38.5 in the paint, 17.0 off of turnovers and 12.8 on fast breaks.
Phoenix finished 2-18 in Western Conference play and 9-31 overall during the 2023-24 season. The Mercury averaged 19.1 assists per game on 28.4 made field goals last season.
INJURIES: Aces: None listed.
Mercury: Brittney Griner: out (toe).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.