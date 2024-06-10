Las Vegas hosts Minnesota following McBride's 32-point game

Minnesota Lynx (8-3, 6-2 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (5-3, 4-2 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx faces the Las Vegas Aces after Kayla McBride's 32-point game in the Lynx's 83-64 win over the Seattle Storm.

Las Vegas finished 18-2 in Western Conference play and 19-1 at home during the 2023-24 season. The Aces averaged 92.8 points per game last season, 16.4 from the free-throw line and 27.9 from deep.

Minnesota went 12-8 in Western Conference action and 19-21 overall during the 2023-24 season. The Lynx shot 43.5% from the field and 32.5% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Aces: Chelsea Gray: out (foot).

Lynx: Diamond Miller: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.