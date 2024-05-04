Las Vegas to host WrestleMania XLI in 2025, 2-night mega-event to take over Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — World Wrestling Entertainment announced Saturday that professional wrestling’s biggest event will be held in Las Vegas in 2025.

WrestleMania XLI will take over Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium on April 19 and 20 as part of the two-night event. It will be the first time the sports entertainment mega-event has graced the entertainment capital of the world since 1993.

Royal Rumblings

The rumor mill had been working overtime regarding the location of World Wrestling Entertainment’s biggest event, WrestleMania, in 2025. Months ago, many thought U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, was a lock to play host to Wrestlemania 41. However, in the last few weeks, multiple rumors have emerged that the home of the Minnesota Vikings had fallen through as an option for the “granddaddy of them all,” and Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium had become the frontrunner for the event.

In February, PWInsider’s Mike Johnson reported rumblings that the “showcase of the immortals,” as it’s called, may find its home at Allegiant Stadium in 2025. On April 29, pro wrestling X account @wrestlevotes cited sources saying Minneapolis’ chances of hosting WrestleMania XLI were decreasing while Las Vegas’ odds were increasing.

WrestleMania’s next home is typically announced approximately a year before, usually during that year’s event. However, 2024’s WrestleMania XL, emanating from Philadelphia, has come and gone with no announcements, leaving sports entertainment fans in southern Nevada and the West Coast in general waiting to see if the event will be in their backyard in 2025.

From L to R, Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, The Rock, and Seth Rollins address the WWE Universe at the Wrestlemania XL Kickoff press event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (KLAS / Justin Waker)

Growing WWE Presence in Vegas

Recently, WWE announced that its developmental brand NXT would hold the first event at the UFC-branded Apex facility since the two companies fell under the same TKO Group Holdings banner in Sept. 2023. The NXT Battleground event is scheduled for June 9 and will be hosted at the 130,000-square-foot event and production facility that hosts UFC Fight Night events.

In 2022, the WWE premium live event, Money in the Bank, was scheduled to take place at Allegiant Stadium before being moved to MGM Grand Garden Arena on the Las Vegas Strip. No official reason for the venue change was given, but now-WWE champion, the “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes confirmed that the WWE production crew had recorded promotional videos inside the venue for the scheduled event that were eventually shelved. However, professional wrestling reporter Dave Meltzer said that only approximately 17,000 of the stadium’s 65,000 capacity had sold when WWE made the switch to MGM Grand’s arena.

Since Money in the Bank, WWE has had three events in Las Vegas: a televised Smackdown show on March 24, 2023, and an untelevised event on Dec. 29, 2023, both held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. However, one event that might have propelled the rumor mill and whet the appetite of wrestling fans for Wrestlemania in Las Vegas was the Wrestlemania XL Kickoff press event at T-Mobile Arena on Feb. 8. That event saw no wrestling but instead featured match announcements and storyline from the company’s superstars including WWE champions Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Rhea Ripley, and WWE legend and Hollywood star The Rock.

During a June 2023 session of the Nevada legislature, a slide regarding the “potential events profile” of the potential baseball stadium to be built at the former site of the Tropicana Las Vegas featured the logos of two high-profile WWE events, including Summerslam and Royal Rumble. Although, the slide also featured the now-defunct XFL as a potential event.

Mania Keeps Growing

Since 2007, aside from the pandemic-affected years of 2020 and 2021, venues that seat 65,000 people or more have hosted WWE’s tentpole event. In July 2020, Las Vegas opened a venue with enough capacity to host an event of WrestleMania’s magnitude in Allegiant Stadium. With that, the entertainment capital of the world entered the running for the two-night mega event, finally announced Saturday.

