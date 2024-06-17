Las Vegas Golf Club: A Wednesday haven for women golfers

LAS VEGA (KLAS) — Women’s sports are becoming more popular than ever from the hard court to the green fields. June is Women’s Golf Month celebrating and promoting women making a swing on the course. Across the valley, women are gearing up and teeing off. That includes the ladies of the Las Vegas National Golf Club.

The ladies-only club, a part of the Women Southern Nevada Golf Association, started at the historic courses of Las Vegas National just over a year ago in May 2023. The organization aims at fostering female relationships and the love of the game. More than two dozen women make up the ladies’ golf club, ranging in age and skill level.

“We’ve got about 30 women in our club. Age ranges from 40s to 80s,” said Leslie Fiet, president of the Las Vegas National Ladies Golf Club. “(We have) really good players and really not good players like me.”

Some play for fun, others for fitness, and others – to win. But Fiet says no matter the motivation, it’s about uplifting and empowering women to take up spaces historically dominated by men.

“Golf is something women can do at all ages and at all levels. It doesn’t matter if you come out at 40, 50, 60, 70, and you want to just start golfing,” Fiet said. “It’s a great way to build community with other women… It just gives you an opportunity to get out, get active, stay social.”

The organization encourages supportive fun play that improves skill, good sportsmanship, and increased knowledge of the rules and etiquette of play. The ladies tee off at Las Vegas National every Wednesday, bright and early to beat the heat.

To learn more or join the organization, visit this link.

