Las Vegas either knows something, or absolutely nothing, about Lions’ draft plans

We recently posted the odds from Caesars Sportsbook regarding the teams that may draft Tua Tagovailoa, and one specific numbers stands out like the proverbial and/or literal sore thumb: Lions, -110.

It makes me wonder whether Vegas knows something that we don’t. On the surface, these odds suggest that the bookies know absolutely nothing about the Lions’ broader situation.

The Lions have Matthew Stafford under contract for the next three years. They’ve insisted they aren’t trading him. Maybe Vegas has better sources than anyone but Bernie Smolinski.

It’s possible that the Lions would take Tua and develop him to succeed Stafford, eventually. (Aaron Rodgers, after all, sat for three seasons in Green Bay.) But that ignores the reality that owner Martha Firestone Ford has essentially placed the current coaching staff and front office on notice that the team needs to contend in 2020. Using the third overall pick on a guy who’ll be sitting on the bench will do nothing to help the team win games in 2020.

So if you’re inclined to wager money that falls above and beyond your budget for rent and bills and food and other important things, I’d be far more inclined to bet that the Lions aren’t going to draft Tagovailoa, if Caesars or anyone else is taking that action.