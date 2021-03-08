Las Vegas Cup takeaways: Erik Jones, Petty team take step in right direction

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chris Estrada
·10 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

One of the better drives in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway came from Erik Jones, who started 29th and finished 10th for Richard Petty Motorsports.

It was Jones’ first top 10 with his new team. But just as important, it was the organization’s first top 10 since Bubba Wallace (now with 23XI Racing) finished fifth in last August’s regular-season finale on the oval at Daytona International Speedway.

Jones’ crew chief, Jerry Baxter, told NBC Sports on Monday that the result has lifted the team’s morale after an up-and-down start to the season.

“I think they were just a little let down that they weren’t able to get a top 10 at (the Daytona 500),” Baxter said. “We finished eighth in the Clash and then Daytona, getting wiped out on Lap 13, was very disheartening because we were really fast.

“We thought we’d have a couple (top 10s) by now. But right now, everybody’s pretty excited about it. They’re happy. I’m happy. Erik’s happy. He just wants to get better.”

Jones quickly moved forward from the green flag on Sunday. He drove into the top 15 during Stage 1 before finishing the stage in 17th.

Early in Stage 2, Jones avoided disaster on Lap 94. Running 16th, he got loose off Turn 2 in front of Ricky Stenhouse Jr., but maintained the slide and continued on with just a light graze off the outside wall. He went on to finish the stage in 18th.

Following a pit stop during the stage break, Jones was among those who stayed out on track during the Lap 180 caution for Aric Almirola‘s crash.

With the older tires, Jones kept the No. 43 within reach of the top 10 leading into the final stops of the day with over 40 laps to go. Then, with under 20 laps to go, Jones made his move back into the top 10 for good.

“I think our car was pretty dang fast from the get-go,” Baxter said about the race. “It was a challenge during the event to try and get any kind of track position, and with the tire fall-off that we had, it was not a deal where I could gamble and take two tires or something and be successful at it.

“That was the challenge and it did take us the whole race to get up to there. I believe if we had started up there, we would’ve been much better than we actually ended up, for sure. But overall, we just had a good car.”

Jones joined RPM after spending the past four seasons under the Joe Gibbs Racing umbrella (now-defunct Furniture Row Racing in 2017; JGR from 2018-2020). When JGR informed him last August that he would not return to the organization, he admitted to being “blindsided a little bit” by the decision.

But while Jones was motivated to make a fresh start with RPM, something else about the 24-year-old has jumped out to Baxter through four races together.

“His maturity, for his age, is really surprising to me,” Baxter said. “But then I look at it the other way. He’s got a ton of laps under his belt, a lot of years. You think about his age and, most of the time, drivers (that age) react to the moment like it’s the end of the world. He doesn’t. He’s calm, thinks about things, and that’s what makes you go.

“That’s what makes you successful. The ones that lose their mind are in trouble.”

Daniels, No. 5 team seize new opportunity

Hendrick Motorsports’ second consecutive win also meant another crew chief for the organization earned his first Cup victory.

Last week in Miami, it was Rudy Fugle with William Byron and the No. 24 team. Sunday in Las Vegas, it was Cliff Daniels, who guided Kyle Larson to the win.

Daniels had been crew chief for the No. 48 team and seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson (who has since moved to IndyCar) since July 2019. The No. 48 team became the current No. 5 team over this offseason to coincide with Larson’s arrival.

Following Sunday’s race, Daniels admitted to being “maybe a little” surprised that the No. 5 is in Victory Lane so soon. But after he and his crewmates’ hard-fought efforts to give Johnson one final NASCAR win fell short, Larson has provided an opportunity to turn the page.

“We knew when Kyle and I first connected over the winter, we knew there was going to be a path to get us here,” Daniels said. “We knew we had to make sure our cars were well-prepared. Just with the schedule, race format, there’s no practice, there’s no qualifying. We don’t have a big opportunity to go build our notebook together. You have to be right when you unload for the race.

“We knew it was going to take a lot of prep work to get here. We’ve done that every week. Kyle is in the shop three days a week just poring through notes with us, looking at video, looking at data. Our guys have done a nice job to help get him prepared, and likewise, he’s done a nice job of just giving us sensations he needs to feel, things he’s felt in the past and how he would like to car to respond in certain situations.”

Along with diligent study, Daniels noted Larson’s “demeanor,” which has led him and spotter Tyler Monn to focus on relaying gaps to his competitors instead of pumping him up.

“Kyle is so good and so confident in himself that he doesn’t need a lot of cheerleading,” Daniels said. “We’re just trying to make sure we have all the pieces around him set up the right way so he can go get the job done.”

Setting up the pieces included making a contingency plan in case Larson’s march was interrupted by a late-race caution. Daniels said that came from a valuable lesson learned during his No. 48 days: Always think ahead.

“We know with this 550 (horsepower) package, the late-race restarts can get crazy,” Daniels said. “You’re going to have mixed strategies, guys that are going to throw a Hail Mary, stay out on old tires, some guys will take two, some four. We worked up two different contingency plans if we needed them.

“If the caution came out at any point, we already knew what our call was going to be, we knew which way we were going to go. That may sound a little bit idealistic, but we had to be thinking ahead in case we had been in that situation.”

“Kyle had been doing a good job on restarts all day when we were on offense. We wanted to make sure to put him in that situation if we needed it.”

Gibbs gang getting closer

Echoing Kyle Busch’s thoughts with the No. 18 team, Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. noted after Sunday’s race that there’s still some speed for the organization to find on 1.5-mile tracks.

“These tracks are really tough – it’s a real big guessing game on what cars to bring and what kind of approach to take,” Truex said after his sixth-place finish. “You kind of get guessing on a lot of different things – the weather, the wind and all this kind of stuff.

“Overall, I think our cars were decent. … I would say for (the No. 19 team), we were probably a little bit off from where we were last weekend. Definitely some stuff to build on for all of us across the board. We’ll obviously talk about it all and figure out what we need to do to be better.”

But unlike last week at Miami, where Truex was the only JGR driver in the mix for a win, the organization was stronger as a whole at Las Vegas.

Busch’s third-place finish was his first top five of the year. Denny Hamlin‘s fourth-place finish gave him consecutive top fives at Las Vegas for the first time in his career. Truex claimed his sixth consecutive top 10 on a 1.5-mile track, which is the longest active streak in Cup. Christopher Bell, already in the playoffs with his Daytona road course win, was seventh.

“I’m really happy with the turnaround from last week at Homestead,” Bell said. “… We were significantly better this time. It’s something to build on for sure. I felt like my Craftsman Camry drove really well. We just need to dial a little bit of speed in it.”

Rabbit’s foot, anyone?

While Matt DiBenedetto‘s 16th-place finish on Sunday was a season-best, it also represents the latest stroke of bad luck to befall him and Wood Brothers Racing.

Entering his final pit stop with a little over 40 laps to go, DiBenedetto was running ninth. He had come from 30th on the starting grid to finish eighth in Stage 1 (earning his first stage points of the season), then rose into the top five in Stage 2 prior to a green-flag stop. After finishing Stage 2 in 12th, DiBenedetto moved back into the top 10 and looked to stay there.

But on his last stop, an air gun failed as his crew was about to change the left-front tire. Instead of losing time replacing the air gun, crew chief Greg Erwin sent DiBenedetto back out on three new tires and one with 50 laps of wear to finish the race.

Coming off his first playoff berth in 2020 and now in his final year with the Wood Brothers, DiBenedetto has been hindered repeatedly in the opening races of 2021.

He finished 33rd in the season-opening Daytona 500, where he was eliminated following a major crash early in the race. The next week on the Daytona road course, a cut right-front tire and a brake line failure relegated him to 37th. Things weren’t much better last week at Miami. He finished 28th due to handling problems and a lack of long-run speed.

Sunday’s air gun failure at Las Vegas adds to the list of setbacks. But team co-owner Eddie Wood was still optimistic, thanks to the team’s overall pace.

“I’ll take it,” Wood said in a team release. “I think we’ll be all right going forward. If we can run that good at Vegas, we can run good at places like Texas and other intermediate tracks too.

“And I want to hand it to Goodyear. That was a job well done to build a tire that would run 90 laps and still be running respectable lap times in the last few laps.”

Read More About NASCAR

Hendrick Motorsports’ start to season shows they ‘have come to... Las Vegas winners and losers Bubba Wallace, Brad Keselowski among those congratulating Kyle Larson after...

Las Vegas Cup takeaways: Erik Jones, Petty team take step in right direction originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Hendrick Motorsports’ start to season shows they ‘have come to play’

    Back-to-back wins for Hendrick Motorsports shows how much progress the organization has made since last season.

  • Raiders release DB Lamarcus Joyner, freeing up over $8 million under salary cap

    Monday morning was greeted with a report that the Raiders had put nickel cornerback Lamarcus Joyner on the trade block. Even though trading him would saddle his next team with around $9 million against the cap, which made it a difficult proposition ...

  • Vegas-based Ethel M Chocolates celebrates 40 years with special Kyle Busch paint scheme

    Kyle Busch has had plenty of his better moments in his hometown thanks to six NASCAR wins at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, but if he gets to Victory Lane in Sunday‘s Cup Series race, it will be with another Las Vegas native featured on his car. That‘s because Ethel M Chocolates, the craft chocolate division […]

  • Colts select DE Azeez Ojulari in latest PFF mock draft

    Colts add to the edge in PFF's latest mock.

  • Las Vegas winners and losers

    Some hit the jackpot in Las Vegas. Others weren't feeling so good after their race.

  • Column: Larson can't outrun past, only change conversation

    A win was coming, Kyle Larson could feel it, and he was right. When Larson showed up for the Daytona 500, it was his first race back from a nearly yearlong suspension. The rebuilding path involved a personal journey for Larson, whose Japanese grandparents where confined to an internment camp during World War II. Larson, despite his own family experience with racism and at nearly 28 years old, was somehow immune, immature and unaware of racial injustices.

  • Projected contracts for the top 4 Saints extension candidates

    The biggest dominoes of the Saints offseason are about to fall with contract extensions for candidates like Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk

  • Las Vegas Cup results

    Here is how the field finished behind winner Kyle Larson at Las Vegas.

  • UFC 259 bonuses all go to preliminary fighters

    Though UFC 259 features three championship fights, none of the athletes in any of those title fights earned UFC 259 bonuses. All of the UFC 259 official performance bonuses went to preliminary card fighters. UFC 259 Fight of the Night: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Carlos Ulberg Kennedy Nzechukwu and Carlos Ulberg each earned an additional $50,000 for their efforts in the UFC 259 Fight of the Night. Ulberg started things off with a brutal head kick, but Nzechukwu survived. The two battled back and forth until Nzechukwu ended it with a crushing knockout in the second round. Though Ulberg didn't get a W, he and Nzechukwu were honored with the Fight of the Night bonus. Kennedy Nzechukwu def Carlos Ulberg UFC Performance of the Night: Uros Medic Uros Medic scored a brutal finish of Aalon Cruz that earned him one of two Perfomance of the Night honors. Medica rocked Cruz, stormed him with a flying knee that sent him to his knees, and then landed a flurry of punches until the referee stopped the fight 1:40 into the first round. Uros Medic punches Aalon Cruz at UFC 259 UFC Performance of the Night: Kai Kara-France Kai Kara-France weathered an early storm from Rogerio Bontorin, he came roaring back to not only win, but earn the other Performance of the Night bonus. Bontorin took Kara-France's back, attacking with chokes, but was unable to secure the submission. Kara-France returned the favor by cracking him with right hands that forced the referee to stop the fight five ticks left on the first-round clock, earning the W and an extra $50,000. Kai Kara-France punches Rogerio Bontorin at UFC 259 TRENDING > UFC 259 results: Blachowicz denies Adesanya; Nunes rolls; Yan loses belt to DQ Tim Elliott addresses disturbing words shared in the Octagon | UFC 259 Post (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Changed the Game: Li Na, Asia's first tennis star, opened the door for Naomi Osaka

    Asia's beloved tennis hero took on the Chinese government to win back control of her trailblazing career.

  • ESPN releases footage of Petr Yan’s corner after controversial illegal knee

    Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling were fighting a close battle for Yan's bantamweight belt at UFC 259 on Saturday. The fight finish, which saw Sterling laid out on the canvas, resulted in Yan losing his belt. The result came after Yan drove an illegal knee into Sterling's head while he was a downed opponent. Yan's disqualification came after the referee determined the blow was intentional because it occurred after the referee had said Sterling was down prior to the blow. Yan was slightly ahead on the scorecard when the bout was stopped. He was up 29-28 according to two judges, while the third judge had it 29-28 in favor of Sterling. Just before Yan delivered the illegal knee, one of his cornerman was yelling for him to only punch. After he threw the knee, another of his cornermen was cheering, seemingly believing he had won the fight. The confusion seems to stem from a Russian cornerman allegedly yelling to Yan, in Russian, to deliver a kick. This comes from UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov telling commentator Daniel Cormier what he heard the Russian speaking cornerman say. ESPN, which broadcasted the fight, released video of the exchange to its Instagram channel on Sunday. Petr Yan's corner allegedly telling him to kick Aljamain Sterling View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN MMA (@espnmma) TRENDING > UFC 259 recap & highlights: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling Both Yan and Sterling were calling for an immediate rematch after the fight. Yan, of course, didn't want to lose his belt that way, and Sterling was just as adamant that he didn't want to win it in such a fashion. UFC president Dana White said that he hopes to book the rematch as soon as possible after both men are medically cleared to fight. Dana White weighs in on controversial illegal knee (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • What’s next for Israel Adesanya?

    Amanda Nunes continued her domination of the women's side of mixed martial arts at UFC 259, making quick work of Megan Anderson in their co-main event bout. Israel Adesanya had hoped to join Nunes as the UFC's latest champ-champ, but failed in his bid to take the light heavyweight title from Jan Blachowicz. He remains the UFC middleweight champion with the loss to Blachowicz being the first of his professional mixed martial arts career. Following UFC 259, company president Dana White addressed what's next for Adesanya. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) TRENDING > Dana White rips 10-8 rounds for Blachowicz vs. Adesanya | UFC 259 Post-Fight

  • Phil Mickelson falls out of World Golf Rankings top 100 for first time in 28 years

    The record streak came to an end on Monday.

  • A humble Israel Adesanya reveals his true character after failed pursuit of glory

    Adesanya showed his peers how it is done, even in a losing effort.

  • 2021 NFL free agency: Top 7 QBs available in free agency (and 5 others who could be traded)

    The real movement among quarterbacks might not be in free agency.

  • Are the Cowboys really about to franchise tag Dak Prescott again — and perhaps seal his exit?

    In the NFL, you either have a franchise QB or you don't. Dallas does, yet Jerry Jones doesn't seem motivated to keep him around long-term.

  • UFC world in disbelief after Petr Yan's blatantly illegal knee gives title to Aljamain Sterling via DQ

    No one wants to win a belt this way.

  • Perfect Giannis powers Team LeBron to All-Star Game win as James sits out 2nd half

    James, who questioned holding the game in the first place, was content to watch as his team cruised to victory.

  • March 8, 1971: Fight of the Century in photos

    On the 50th anniversary of The Fight of the Century, look back at the spectacular matchup between undefeated heavyweights Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier. After being stripped of the heavyweight title for refusing the 1967 Vietnam draft, Ali sought to reclaim his belt from new champion Frazier. The match lasted a full 15 rounds. Although Ali dominated the first few, Frazier landed a series of blows that dropped Ali on the canvas. Frazier won by unanimous decision, but this was just the beginning of the heavyweight saga.

  • Federer feels his story is unfinished, eyes full fitness by Wimbledon

    Roger Federer never contemplated retirement as he spent 13 months on the sidelines due to double knee surgery last year and the 39-year-old says he is now pain-free and ready to play again with a feeling that his story is not over yet. Federer, tied with Rafa Nadal on a record 20 Grand Slam singles titles, has not played a competitive match since losing to world number one Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open semi-finals in 2020. The Swiss maestro will make his highly-anticipated return at this week's Qatar Open, where he is seeded behind U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem.