Las Vegas Cup starting lineup: Christopher Bell claims pole

Christopher Bell will lead the Cup Series field to the green flag at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday afternoon (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC).

Bell won the pole with a lap of 186.335 mph. This is his sixth pole of the season and his fourth of the playoffs. This is Toyota's sixth pole in seven playoff races. Bubba Wallace won the pole at Texas and Tyler Reddick won the pole at the Roval.

“It was flatlined,” Bell told NBC Sports’ Dave Burns after winning the pole. “I never lifted all the way around. So (Kyle Larson) didn't either though. So it comes down to horsepower, I guess, and these TRD Camrys have got plenty of horsepower.”

Kyle Larson will start second with a lap of 186.271 mph. William Byron will line up third with a lap of 186.181 mph. Martin Truex Jr. (185.759 mph) and Chris Buescher (185.669 mph) will round out the top five.

Kyle Busch (185.612 mph), Wallace (185.440 mph), Reddick (185.382 mph), Joey Logano (185.268 mph) and Ross Chastain (185.166 mph) all secured spots in the top 10.

Ryan Blaney in 12th (185.204 mph) and Denny Hamlin in 15th (184.647 mph) are the playoff drivers starting outside of the top 10.

Chase Elliott, who has the No. 9 in the owner championship, will have to start from the rear of the field. He crashed during practice after a blown tire and had to go to the backup car. Daniel Suarez will join him after his own tire-related crash in practice.

The green flag for Sunday’s race is scheduled to wave at 2:50 p.m. ET on NBC. Pre-race coverage starts at 2 p.m. ET on NBC. Post-race show is on Peacock.

