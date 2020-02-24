Las Vegas Cup results, points

Joey Logano won his first race of the season and first with new crew chief Paul Wolfe in Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Logano was in the lead when a crash on the final lap brought out the yellow flag, leaving Logano to win under caution.

Matt DiBenedetto, in his second start for Wood Brothers Racing, finished second, while Ricky Stenhouse Jr., in his second start for JTG-Daughterty Racing, finished third.

POINTS:

Meanwhile, Ryan Blaney moved into the lead in the NASCAR Cup point standings. Logano is second [three points behind Blaney] and Kevin Harvick is third [four points behind Blaney].

Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin dropped from first to ninth place in the standings after finishing 17th in Sunday’s race at Las Vegas.

