Las Vegas Cup results, driver points

Alex Bowman, taking advantage of a two-tire pit gamble before the overtime restart, went on to score his first Cup victory of the season Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson, also taking the same two-tire gamble, finished second. He was followed by Ross Chastain, Kyle Busch and William Byron. Chastain scored a race-high 52 points. He had 18 stage points and won the second stage. Bowman won the first stage.

Aric Almirola placed sixth and is the only driver to score top-10 finishes in each of the first three races of the season.

POINTS

Reigning Cup champion Kyle Larson takes the points lead after Sunday’s race. He has 113 points. He’s followed by Martin Truex (107 points), Joey Logano (104), former points leader Austin Cindric (103) and Kyle Busch (102).

