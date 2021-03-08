Las Vegas Cup results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dustin Long
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Kyle Larson scored his first Cup win since Oct. 2019, taking the checkered flag Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Larson’s win gives Hendrick Motorsports its second victory in a row. William Byron won the previous race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Brad Keselowski finished second. He was followed by Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr.

Las Vegas Cup results

Read more about NASCAR

Kyle Larson scores first win with Hendrick Motorsports at Las Vegas What matters in Las Vegas: Tires offer pit-window flexibility Las Vegas Xfinity race results

Las Vegas Cup results originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories