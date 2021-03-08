Las Vegas Cup results

MMA Weekly

There is a lot of uproar about who is right and who is wrong when it comes to COVID-19 protocols across the United States. Count UFC president Dana White on the side of getting things opened back up. White has consistently said that he won't hold events in limited-seating situations. He only wants to go back to live audiences when he can have a full house with no limits. Texas Governor Greg Abbott earlier this week announced that he is rescinding his state's mask mandate and working toward opening things up 100 percent. White is fully on board and started making moves to hold an event in Texas as soon as the governor made his statement. Although White said he called officials in Dallas to inquire about holding an event there, he said he was told no way. Now, he is working on Houston to see if they will allow him to hold a full-house event. He's not giving up easily. White said that if he had the green light and could make the move, he would move this weekend's UFC 259 event to Texas and open it up to fans. That not being the case, don't be surprised if UFC 260, which takes place in just three weeks time, makes the move from the Apex in Las Vegas to a Texas based venue. "Could be. We'll see what happens. I'm ready to go. I'd move this one if we could," White responded when asked about moving UFC 260 to Texas. "I told everybody that when this opened up, I would be first. We would go first. And we will." UFC 260 features a heavyweight championship rematch between titleholder Stipe Miocic and No. 1 ranked contender Francis Ngannou. The co-main event pits featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski against Brian Ortega.