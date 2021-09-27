Las Vegas Cup race results, driver points
Denny Hamlin has advanced to the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs’ Round of 8 with his win Sunday night at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Hamlin has now won two of the four playoff races after going winless during the regular season.
Chase Elliott‘s second-place finish was his career-best result at Las Vegas.
Las Vegas native Kyle Busch finished third in his 600th career Cup Series start.
Martin Truex Jr. finished fourth. He has opened the playoffs with four consecutive finishes of seventh or better (including a win at Richmond).
Ryan Blaney finished fifth, earning his fifth top-five finish in the last seven races.
POINTS REPORT
NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings – After Race 1 in Round of 12
1. Denny Hamlin – Advanced (Won at Las Vegas)
2. Kyle Larson – 3,096 points (+57 points above cutline to advance)
3. Kyle Busch – 3,074 points (+35)
4. Martin Truex Jr. – 3,070 points (+31)
5. Ryan Blaney – 3,063 points (+24)
6. Chase Elliott – 3,061 points (+22)
7. Joey Logano – 3,045 points (+6)
8. Brad Keselowski – 3,043 points (+4)
9. William Byron – 3,039 points (-4)
10. Kevin Harvick – 3,036 points (-7)
11. Alex Bowman – 3,030 points (-13)
12. Christopher Bell – 3,018 points (-25)
