Las Vegas Cup qualifying: Joey Logano wins pole

Joey Logano will lead the Cup field to the green flag for Sunday's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET on Fox).

Logano won the pole with a lap of 184.357 mph. This is his second start from pole this season and his 30th pole of his Cup career.

Kyle Larson (184.225 mph) will join Logano on the front row for Sunday's race. Austin Cindric (184.093 mph), William Byron (183.911 mph) and Bubba Wallace (183.648 mph) round out the top five.

Chase Briscoe (183.486 mph), Martin Truex Jr. (183.486 mph), Ty Gibbs (183.15 mph), Chris Buescher (182.927 mph) and Christopher Bell (182.556 mph) all secured spots in the top 10.

Saturday's session marked the first time this season that NASCAR’s new qualifying format helped set the lineup. Drivers from Group A who did not make the final round of qualifying made up the outside row. Drivers from Group B who did not make the final round made up the inside row.

Michael McDowell and Chase Elliott were the fastest drivers from their respective groups that did not make the final round. They will form the sixth row as part of the new qualifying format.

Ryan Preece was not able to take part in qualifying. He lost control of the No. 41 Ford Mustang over the bumps in Turns 1 and 2 early in his practice session and hit the outside wall.

Preece's car had to be towed back to the garage while NASCAR displayed the red flag. Stewart-Haas Racing had to start prepping the backup car.

Justin Haley and JJ Yeley were the other two drivers that did not make qualifying laps. They will join Preece at the rear of the field.

The green flag for Sunday's race is scheduled to wave at 3:49 p.m. ET. Fox will provide coverage with Mike Joy, Clint Bowyer and Kevin Harvick in the booth.