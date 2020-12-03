Las Vegas Bowl no longer an option for Oregon, Oregon State Football originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Scratch off Las Vegas as a potential destination for any Pac-12 football team in December.

On Wednesday, sources told ‘Stadium’ that the Las Vegas Bowl - which features opponents from the Pac-12 and SEC conferences - has officially been cancelled for 2020.

As @Stadium previously reported, this year’s Las Vegas Bowl has been officially canceled, sources told @Stadium. 9 FBS bowls have been canceled w/34 remaining — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 2, 2020

The game was going to be played in the newly-built Allegiant Stadium this year, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, instead of UNLV’s Sam Boyd Stadium.

This is the second bowl game that has cancelled with Pac-12 ties. The conference can have team appearances in the Rose Bowl (part of the New Years Six), Alamo Bowl, Holiday Bowl, Redbox Bowl, Las Vegas Bowl, Sun Bowl and Independence Bowl.

Both the Holiday and Redbox Bowl have already cancelled their games for 2020.

Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott has stated that Pac-12 teams need have have at least a .500 record to be bowl eligible.

The Oregon State Beavers were one game away from being bowl eligible last season. Oregon went onto win the Rose Bowl with a 28-27 victory over Wisconsin.

This season, No. 23 Oregon is 3-1 and Oregon State is (2-2) in Pac-12 play.

But the options for bowl games are dwindling...

