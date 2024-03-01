Las Vegas Big Ten Championship odds released for 2024 football season
The Big Ten landscape underwent drastic changes this offseason.
No longer will a regional Big Ten West division allow for programs including Wisconsin and Iowa to skate by and win close to 10 games per season. Now, with powerhouse programs Oregon and USC joining the conference alongside relevant programs UCLA and Washington, every old Big Ten member institution must step up their games to compete.
What will that exact competition and pecking order look like? Who knows, that’s what makes the 2024 season so captivating.
Looking ahead to the season, we’ve already ranked all 18 programs in the Big Ten, ranked the 18 starting quarterbacks, ranked all 18 head coaches, predicted each Big Ten team’s 2024 record, looked at the early College Football Playoff tiers, made bold predictions for the season and checked in on the Las Vegas win totals for each team in the conference.
Now, here are Fanduel Sportsbook’s recently-released odds for every team to win the Big Ten Conference in 2024:
T-17: Indiana Hoosiers
Odds: +30000 (300-1)
Badgers Wire Program Power Ranking: No. 17
Projected 2024 Record: 3-9 (0-9 Big Ten)
2024 Win Total: 5.5
T-17: Purdue Boilermakers
Odds: +30000 (300-1)
Badgers Wire Program Power Ranking: No. 15
Projected 2024 Record: 3-9 (2-7 Big Ten)
2024 Win Total: 4.5
16: Minnesota Golden Gophers
Odds: +20000 (200-1)
Badgers Wire Program Power Ranking: No. 14
Projected 2024 Record: 4-8 (2-7 Big Ten)
2024 Win Total: 4.5
15: Northwestern Wildcats
Odds: +15000 (150-1)
Badgers Wire Program Power Ranking: No. 18
Projected 2024 Record: 4-8 (2-7 Big Ten)
2024 Win Total: 5.5
T-13: Illinois Fighting Illini
Odds: +13000 (130-1)
Badgers Wire Program Power Ranking: No. 13
Projected 2024 Record: 6-6 (4-5 Big Ten)
2024 Win Total: 5.5
T-13: Michigan State Spartans
Odds: +13000 (130-1)
Badgers Wire Program Power Ranking: No. 9
Projected 2024 Record: 6-6 (3-6 Big Ten)
2024 Win Total: 5.5
12: Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Odds: +11000 (110-1)
Badgers Wire Program Power Ranking: No. 16
Projected 2024 Record: 6-6 (4-5 Big Ten)
2024 Win Total: 5.5
11: UCLA Bruins
Odds: +9000 (90-1)
Badgers Wire Program Power Ranking: No. 11
Projected 2024 Record: 7-5 (5-4 Big Ten)
2024 Win Total: 5.5
10: Wisconsin Badgers
Odds: +8000 (80-1)
Badgers Wire Program Power Ranking: No. 7
Projected 2024 Record: 7-5 (5-4 Big Ten)
2024 Win Total: 6.5
9: Nebraska Cornhuskers
Odds: +7500 (75-1)
Badgers Wire Program Power Ranking: No. 8
Projected 2024 Record: 6-6 (3-6 Big Ten)
2024 Win Total: 7.5
8: Maryland Terrapins
Odds: +5500 (55-1)
Badgers Wire Program Power Ranking: No. 12
Projected 2024 Record: 7-5 (4-5 Big Ten)
2024 Win Total: 7.5
7: Washington Huskies
Odds: +5000 (50-1)
Badgers Wire Program Power Ranking: No. 5
Projected 2024 Record: 8-4 (5-4 Big Ten)
2024 Win Total: 7.5
6: Iowa Hawkeyes
Odds: +3500 (35-1)
Badgers Wire Program Power Ranking: No. 10
Projected 2024 Record: 8-4 (5-4 Big Ten)
2024 Win Total: 7.5
5: USC Trojans
Odds: +2300 (23-1)
Badgers Wire Program Power Ranking: No. 6
Projected 2024 Record: 8-4 (6-3 Big Ten)
2024 Win Total: 7.5
4: Penn State Nittany Lions
Odds: +600 (6-1)
Badgers Wire Program Power Ranking: No. 4
Projected 2024 Record: 10-2 (7-2 Big Ten)
2024 Win Total: 9.5
3: Michigan Wolverines
Odds: +460 (23-5)
Badgers Wire Program Power Ranking: No. 3
Projected 2024 Record: 9-3 (7-2 Big Ten)
2024 Win Total: 9.5
2: Oregon Ducks
Odds: +250 (5-2)
Badgers Wire Program Power Ranking: No. 1
Projected 2024 Record: 12-0 (9-0 Big Ten)
2024 Win Total: 10.5
1: Ohio State Buckeyes
Odds: +155 (31-20)
Badgers Wire Program Power Ranking: No. 2
Projected 2024 Record: 11-1 (8-1 Big Ten)
2024 Win Total: 10.5
