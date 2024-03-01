Las Vegas Big Ten Championship odds released for 2024 football season

The Big Ten landscape underwent drastic changes this offseason.

No longer will a regional Big Ten West division allow for programs including Wisconsin and Iowa to skate by and win close to 10 games per season. Now, with powerhouse programs Oregon and USC joining the conference alongside relevant programs UCLA and Washington, every old Big Ten member institution must step up their games to compete.

What will that exact competition and pecking order look like? Who knows, that’s what makes the 2024 season so captivating.

Looking ahead to the season, we’ve already ranked all 18 programs in the Big Ten, ranked the 18 starting quarterbacks, ranked all 18 head coaches, predicted each Big Ten team’s 2024 record, looked at the early College Football Playoff tiers, made bold predictions for the season and checked in on the Las Vegas win totals for each team in the conference.

Now, here are Fanduel Sportsbook’s recently-released odds for every team to win the Big Ten Conference in 2024:

T-17: Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana’s newly announced head coach of football Curt Cignetti speaks to the media on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. Credit: Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times-USA TODAY NETWORK

Odds: +30000 (300-1)

Badgers Wire Program Power Ranking: No. 17

Projected 2024 Record: 3-9 (0-9 Big Ten)

2024 Win Total: 5.5

T-17: Purdue Boilermakers

Nov 18, 2023; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Ryan Walters watches his team play against the Northwestern Wildcats in the fourth quarter at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: +30000 (300-1)

Badgers Wire Program Power Ranking: No. 15

Projected 2024 Record: 3-9 (2-7 Big Ten)

2024 Win Total: 4.5

16: Minnesota Golden Gophers

Oct 21, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck watches a replay against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: +20000 (200-1)

Badgers Wire Program Power Ranking: No. 14

Projected 2024 Record: 4-8 (2-7 Big Ten)

2024 Win Total: 4.5

15: Northwestern Wildcats

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Northwestern Wildcats interim coach David Braun shakes hands with Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Jack Kennedy (1) before the game at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: +15000 (150-1)

Badgers Wire Program Power Ranking: No. 18

Projected 2024 Record: 4-8 (2-7 Big Ten)

2024 Win Total: 5.5

T-13: Illinois Fighting Illini

CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 21: Head coach Bret Bielema of the Illinois Fighting Illini protests a call during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Memorial Stadium on October 21, 2023 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Odds: +13000 (130-1)

Badgers Wire Program Power Ranking: No. 13

Projected 2024 Record: 6-6 (4-5 Big Ten)

2024 Win Total: 5.5

T-13: Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State’s new football coach Jonathan Smith waves to the crowd during a timeout in the basketball game against Georgia Southern on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. Credit: Nick King/Lansing State Journal-USA TODAY NETWORK

Odds: +13000 (130-1)

Badgers Wire Program Power Ranking: No. 9

Projected 2024 Record: 6-6 (3-6 Big Ten)

2024 Win Total: 5.5

12: Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: +11000 (110-1)

Badgers Wire Program Power Ranking: No. 16

Projected 2024 Record: 6-6 (4-5 Big Ten)

2024 Win Total: 5.5

11: UCLA Bruins

Feb 13, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; DeShaun Foster answers questions from media after he was introduced as the UCLA Bruins head football coach during a press conference at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: +9000 (90-1)

Badgers Wire Program Power Ranking: No. 11

Projected 2024 Record: 7-5 (5-4 Big Ten)

2024 Win Total: 5.5

10: Wisconsin Badgers

Oct 14, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell leads the football team onto the field for warmups prior to the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: +8000 (80-1)

Badgers Wire Program Power Ranking: No. 7

Projected 2024 Record: 7-5 (5-4 Big Ten)

2024 Win Total: 6.5

9: Nebraska Cornhuskers

Nov 11, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule during the third quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: +7500 (75-1)

Badgers Wire Program Power Ranking: No. 8

Projected 2024 Record: 6-6 (3-6 Big Ten)

2024 Win Total: 7.5

8: Maryland Terrapins

Oct 28, 2023; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley (center) on the sidelines during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: +5500 (55-1)

Badgers Wire Program Power Ranking: No. 12

Projected 2024 Record: 7-5 (4-5 Big Ten)

2024 Win Total: 7.5

7: Washington Huskies

Dec 1, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Washington Huskies mascot Harry the Husky and cheerleaders pose after the Pac-12 Championship game against the Oregon Ducks at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: +5000 (50-1)

Badgers Wire Program Power Ranking: No. 5

Projected 2024 Record: 8-4 (5-4 Big Ten)

2024 Win Total: 7.5

6: Iowa Hawkeyes

Oct 14, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: +3500 (35-1)

Badgers Wire Program Power Ranking: No. 10

Projected 2024 Record: 8-4 (5-4 Big Ten)

2024 Win Total: 7.5

5: USC Trojans

USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) talks with USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the first half of the game against No. 6 Oregon Ducks on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. Credit: Abigail Dollins-USA TODAY NETWORK

Odds: +2300 (23-1)

Badgers Wire Program Power Ranking: No. 6

Projected 2024 Record: 8-4 (6-3 Big Ten)

2024 Win Total: 7.5

4: Penn State Nittany Lions

Sep 4, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin looks on during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: +600 (6-1)

Badgers Wire Program Power Ranking: No. 4

Projected 2024 Record: 10-2 (7-2 Big Ten)

2024 Win Total: 9.5

3: Michigan Wolverines

Nov 11, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Michigan Wolverines offensive line coach Sherrone Moore reacts while being interviewed with running back Blake Corum (2) following a game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Michigan won 24-15. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: +460 (23-5)

Badgers Wire Program Power Ranking: No. 3

Projected 2024 Record: 9-3 (7-2 Big Ten)

2024 Win Total: 9.5

2: Oregon Ducks

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning (center) leads quarterback Bo Nix (10) and Ty Thompson (13) onto the field for the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: +250 (5-2)

Badgers Wire Program Power Ranking: No. 1

Projected 2024 Record: 12-0 (9-0 Big Ten)

2024 Win Total: 10.5

1: Ohio State Buckeyes

Dec 29, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day walks off the field after losing 14-3 to Missouri Tigers in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch-USA TODAY NETWORK

Odds: +155 (31-20)

Badgers Wire Program Power Ranking: No. 2

Projected 2024 Record: 11-1 (8-1 Big Ten)

2024 Win Total: 10.5

[lawrence-related id=70751,70937,70171,69921]

