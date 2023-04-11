Las Vegas Aces WNBA draft picks 2023: Round-by-round selections

USA TODAY
·1 min read

Here is a 2023 WNBA draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Las Vegas Aces:

Round 3 (No. 36 overall) - Brittany Davis, guard, Alabama

Las Vegas Aces' last five top draft picks:

  • 2022 (No. 8 overall): Mya Hollingshed, forward, Colorado

  • 2021 (No. 12 overall): Iliana Rupert, forward, France

  • 2020 (No. 33 overall): Lauren Manis, forward, Holy Cross

  • 2019 (No. 1 overall): Jackie Young, guard, Notre Dame

  • 2018 (No. 1 overall): A’ja Wilson, forward, South Carolina

2023 WNBA draft: Team-by-team picks

Eastern Conference: Atlanta Dream | Chicago Sky | Connecticut Sun | Indiana Fever | New York Liberty | Washington Mystics

Western Conference: Dallas Wings | Las Vegas Aces | Los Angeles Sparks | Minnesota Lynx | Phoenix Mercury | Seattle Storm

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2023 WNBA draft: Las Vegas Aces round-by-round selections