Las Vegas Aces WNBA draft picks 2023: Round-by-round selections
Here is a 2023 WNBA draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Las Vegas Aces:
Round 3 (No. 36 overall) - Brittany Davis, guard, Alabama
Las Vegas Aces' last five top draft picks:
2022 (No. 8 overall): Mya Hollingshed, forward, Colorado
2021 (No. 12 overall): Iliana Rupert, forward, France
2020 (No. 33 overall): Lauren Manis, forward, Holy Cross
2019 (No. 1 overall): Jackie Young, guard, Notre Dame
2018 (No. 1 overall): A’ja Wilson, forward, South Carolina
2023 WNBA draft: Team-by-team picks
