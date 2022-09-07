Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm: How to watch, highlights, live updates from Game 4

Basketball player A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas aces is guarded by three Seattle Storm players

The top-seeded Las Vegas Aces look to advance to the WNBA Finals while the Seattle Storm aim to keep their postseason alive Tuesday night in Game 4 of their best-of-five semifinal series in Seattle.

The Aces, who hold a 2-1 series lead after a wild 110-98 overtime win on Sunday, are chasing their first title in franchise history. The Storm, however, won’t go quietly as they look to capture their fifth WNBA championship and extend the legendary career of 13-time All-Star Sue Bird, who announced she’ll retire the end of this season. A Seattle victory would send the series back to Las Vegas for a decisive Game 5 on Thursday.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm: How to watch tonight’s game

WNBA Semifinal Game #4: ESPN2 (10pm ET, 7pm local)

Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm – Leading scorers ahead of Game 4

Aces leading scorers (points average):

Kelsey Plum , 20.2

A’ja Wilson , 19.5

Jackie Young , 15.9

Chelsea Gray , 13.7

Dearica Hamby, 9.3

Storm leading scorers (points average):

Breanna Stewart , 21.8

Jewell Loyd , 16.3

Tina Charles , 14.8

Ezi Magbegor , 9.5

Sue Bird, 7.8

What they’re saying ahead of Game 4 between Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm:

Seattle’s Sue Bird on bouncing back from Game 3 loss: “You just do. I don’t think any of us have forgotten, but at the same time, the beauty of sports, once the ball gets tipped, you can stay in that moment. Once the game goes, you’re so in the game. I think the same kind of logic applies to recovering from a loss like we had the other night. You think about it, you think about it, and once the ball gets tipped, you just play the game.”

Aces head coach Becky Hammon on facing four-time champion Storm: “You’re going to need a cushion against this team, because they’re not going anywhere. They’re going to always make a run, they’re never going away. So it’s about being locked in for the entire game, and executing.”

Storm forward Breanna Stewart regarding mindset for Game 4: “We need to just learn from today and take that to Game 4. You know, our backs are now against the wall, if you will., and it’s win or go home.”

Las Vegas’ A’ja Wilson on key to Game 3 win: “This is what we do. At the end of the day, we got to stay locked in. We’re playing in a hard place to play, but that’s how champions are born. …So for us, we just got to continue to stay locked into who we are. And I think the biggest thing is kind of what Chelsea [Gray] said: Just staying composed. We’re playing against the Seattle team that’s been here before, that can wave the storm — no pun intended — and the biggest thing is for us to be mentally tough in those situations.”

