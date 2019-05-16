Las Vegas Aces trade for Dallas Wings star, MVP runner-up Liz Cambage

The Dallas Wings traded star Liz Cambage to the Las Vegas Aces on Monday night, several months after the center requested a trade. (AP/Jessica Hill)

The Las Vegas Aces have made a move to add center Liz Cambage to its roster.

The Aces reached a deal with the Dallas Wings for Cambage on Monday night and made the trade official Thursday afternoon. The Wings received Moriah Jefferson and Isabelle Harrison as well as the Aces’ first and second-round draft picks in 2020.

“The trade has finally happened, and the journey it took to get here will make a great story one day,” Aces coach and president of basketball operations Bill Laimbeer said in a team release. “Everyone in the Aces family is excited to welcome Liz to Las Vegas. She brings an attitude and physical presence that we need. There is no doubt about her physical ability, but what we respect most about her is her basketball IQ. That is what we are about.”

Cambage averaged 23 points and 9.7 rebounds for Dallas last year in nearly 30 minutes per game. The two-time WNBA All-Star and 2018 MVP runner-up requested a trade from Dallas in January after spending three seasons with the franchise.

The 27-year-old will now be paired up with center A’ja Wilson, proving the Aces with a solid duo inside. Wilson averaged 20.7 points and eight rebounds last season with Las Vegas.

Las Vegas also picked up free agent Sydney Colson, the team announced on Monday.

Colson, who was drafted No. 16 overall in the 2011 WNBA draft, has played five seasons in the WNBA. She played her rookie season for both the Connecticut Sun and the New York Liberty. Colson then spent several seasons playing in Poland before she returned to the league in 2015 and signed with the Stars. She was cut by the Aces in training camp last season, though eventually played briefly for the Minnesota Lynx.

Wings pick up Jefferson, Harrison

The Wings have added former UConn standout Moriah Jefferson and former Tennessee center Isabelle Harrison in the deal.

Jefferson averaged just 5.4 points per game last season, her third in the league, only played in nine games. The 25-year-old missed 13 games during the 2017 season and the first 17 of the 2018 season while battling a knee injury, though is reportedly fully healthy and ready to go for this season.

Harrison had a solid outing in 2017, her last season in the WNBA, averaging 11.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game for the San Antonio Stars. She took last season off due to personal medial reasons.

