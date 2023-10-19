Las Vegas Aces seal back-to back WNBA titles

The Las Vegas Aces have won back-to-back WNBA titles by beating New York Liberty in four games.

The Aces, the first team to defend the crown since 2002, took the fourth game in New York 70-69 to seal a 3-1 series victory.

With the sides level at 64-64, Jackie Young and Aja Wilson put the Aces six points up with one minute 26 seconds left on the clock.

New York cut that to a single point, but were unable to land the winning basket on the buzzer.

Wilson, who finished with 24 points and 16 rebounds, was named the MVP of the Finals series.

Only the Los Angeles Sparks in 2002 and Houston Comets, who took the title from 1997-2000, have previously managed back-to-back championships.