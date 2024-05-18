Las Vegas Aces’ LVCVA sponsorship draws attention

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A first-of-its-kind sponsorship offered to players from the Las Vegas Aces is gaining attention across social media and has reportedly triggered an investigation from the Women’s National Basketball Association.

In the video posted on social media, Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA,) addresses several members of the Las Vegas Aces and offers them a $100,000 sponsorship.

“We want you to just play,” Hill said. “We want you to keep reppin’ Las Vegas.”

Several Aces players posted on social media following the announcement.

“Top Tier standard over here ! ✨ thank you @Vegas !!” said A’ja Wilson, Aces center.

“Las Vegas is setting the standard. Grateful to be a part of a city that continues to show up and show out for us. Honored to be able to represent it! Thank you @Vegas,” said Chelsea Gray, guard for the Aces.

“This city and this organization are the standard!! I am grateful to represent both every day! We are SO appreciative of their desire to invest in us 🙏 Thank you @Vegas!” said Alysha Clark.

According to a report from The Next reporter Howard Megdal, the WNBA has opened an investigation into the sponsorship. According to the LVCVA’s website, the organization is funded by room taxes. Those taxes, paid by travelers and locals alike, are estimated to total $354 million for the last 12 months. There are 12 players listed on the Las Vegas Aces roster.

The average WNBA player made $102,751 in 2022, and that number was increased to $147,745 ahead of the 2023 season, according to a report from The Sporting News.

