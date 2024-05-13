Las Vegas Aces High Rollers bring their high-energy entertainment to games

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — WNBA season is here, and the Las Vegas Aces aren’t the only superstars hitting the court. Another team is taking the spotlight this season. They are the Las Vegas Aces High Rollers. The fabulous and over 50 dance crew is comprised of 20 local seniors, both men and women, who bring high-energy entertainment to Aces home games. They’re making dreams come true in the process.

“I love dance. It’s my passion,” said Team Captain and former NFL and NBA dancer Lisa Hank.

During her college years, Hank cheered on the Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, and San Francisco 49ers.

“When you leave that, it’s gone,” said Hank. “The opportunity perhaps goes away, but the passion stays.”

She says the Aces organization has given her, and others like her, the opportunity to live out their dreams, no matter their age.

“There should be no barrier to pursuing your passion and this is the platform that we get to continue to do that and it’s amazing,” said Currie.

The new season also welcomes new High Rollers members looking to bust a move on the court.

“I’m so excited. This is such a gift to be able to come out of retirement and dance again,” said Coralissa Delaforce. “I’m a cancer survivor so I wanted to do something that I was afraid to do, and I was like ‘This is my opportunity, there’s no reason why I can’t’.”

Like Delaforce, Reggie Currie, one of the only male dancers on the team, had to overcome physical health challenges. Last year, he was involved in a car accident and as a result, had to wear leg braces.

“Right after I got cleared to take my braces off, I got a text message from one of the former High Rollers,” said Currie.

He auditioned for the elite team and made the cut.

“This is what I do, so for me to get the opportunity, I’m super excited about it,” said Currie.

The Las Vegas Aces High Rollers will have their first performance of the season at the Aces’ opening night game on Tuesday, May 14 at 7 p.m. You can also catch them cheering on the home team and pumping up fans at the following home games:

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.