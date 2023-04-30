Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon focused on WNBA season

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon is a talented coach who is focused on the 2023 WNBA season. The Aces won their first championship last season in her first year as head coach. The team unveiled a state-of-the-art, one-of-a-kind facility on Thursday and the WNBA season starts on May 20. Hammon is focused on her players and nothing else.

When asked about the Toronto Raptors head coaching vacancy, Hammon made her intentions clear.

“I’m not commenting on Toronto,” Hammon said. “This is all about the Aces and I won’t take one moment away from these women to talk about them boys.”

Hammon, however, is in the running for the vacancy, as per ESPN. Despite this, Hammon is all-in on the WNBA season and is looking to defend the Aces’ title.

The Raptors have secured permission to speak to Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon. The team's head-coaching search is expected to be broad in scope and include a robust initial wave of candidates ➡️ https://t.co/ITvVAWUiqA pic.twitter.com/tvbKca7fSS — ESPN (@espn) April 28, 2023

