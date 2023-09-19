Las Vegas Aces forward Alysha Clark named WNBA Sixth Player of the Year

The WNBA Sixth Player of the Year award went to yet another Las Vegas player this year. Aces forward Alysha Clark received 35 of the 60 votes from a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters to win the award.

This is her 11th season, but first with the Aces. The award is presented to a player who has played more games as a reserve than as a starter. Clark played in all 39 of Las Vegas’ regular-season games, coming off the bench 38 times and starting once.

Clark will receive $5,150 and a trophy to commemorate the achievement.

Guard-forward DiJonai Carrington of the Connecticut Sun finished second with 13 votes and guard Dana Evans of the Chicago Sky was third with nine votes. Center Kalani Brown of the Dallas Wings, guard Marine Johannès of the New York Liberty and guard Sami Whitcomb of the Seattle Storm each received one vote.

The rest of the season awards will be announced in the coming days:

Sept. 21: Most Improved Player

Sept. 26: Most Valuable Player

Oct. 2: Rookie of the Year and All-Rookie team

Oct. 5: Defensive Player of the Year and All-Defensive teams

Oct. 13: All-WNBA first and second teams

Oct. 24: Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire