Las Vegas Aces take Elizabeth Kitley in second round

Apr. 16—Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley wasn't allowed to help the Hokies women challenge for the NCAA national championship this past March due to injury.

That didn't discourage the WNBA defending champions from picking her up in Monday night's WNBA draft.

The much-celebrated Kitley, a 6-foot-6 center, was drafted by the Las Vegas Aces on the 12th and final pick of the second round. Kitley was the 24th overall pick in the draft, making her Virginia Tech's third highest WNBA selection behind Aisha Sheppard (2022) and Kayana Traylor (2023).

Both players, who were coached by Kenny Brooks, went in the 23rd round.

Kitley missed both the ACC and the NCAA tournaments due to suffering a torn ACL in the regular season finale. She underwent knee surgery last month and won't be able to play in the WNBA until next year.