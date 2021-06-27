Las Vegas Aces defeat Seattle Storm in overtime Sunday afternoon originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

What a season it has been so far for the Seattle Storm and Las Vegas Aces.

And Sunday’s matinee game didn’t disappoint either.

In the third time this season that the Storm and Las Vegas Aces have squared off, the two showed why they are both atop of the Western Conference once again this season.

Sweating. 🥵 From the weather in Seattle but also this game.#TakeCover — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) June 27, 2021

Seattle entered Sunday’s game 12-3 in the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference with the Aces right behind them with a 10-4 record.

Sunday’s contest was tied with 27 seconds remaining.

Basketball fans in Las Vegas were treated to extra basketball!

Breanna Stewart notched 31 points in regulation on her way to 35 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists but it wasn't enough as the Storm dropped Sunday's game to the Aces, 95-92.

Seattle shot 46.9 percent from the field for the game and dished out a whopping 21 assists as a team.

The Storm jumped out to a 21-16 lead at the end of the first quarter.

But it was the Aces’ big fourth quarter where they outscored Seattle, 26-19 to force overtime.

Jewell Loyd had a tough shooting performance, but still finished with 11 points.

For the Aces, A’ja Wilson led the way with 22 points.

Next up for Seattle, the Storm will host the Atlanta Dream on Friday, July 2 at 8:00p.m. PT.