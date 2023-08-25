Las Vegas Aces celebrated at White House for WNBA championship

WASHINGTON – The Las Vegas Aces have made their fair share of history this week.

Two-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson tied the record for most points in a single game (53) on Tuesday. Vegas became the first team in league history to win 30 games in one season with a Thursday night victory in Chicago. And on Friday, Vice President Kamala Harris hosted the Aces at the White House to celebrate their 2022 WNBA title – the first professional championship won by a Nevada team.

"Yes, that was 53 points in one game," said Harris, who was performing the ceremonial hosting duties with President Joe Biden on vacation.

"In 33 minutes," interjected Aces head coach Becky Hammon from her place on the risers

"In 33 minutes!" Harris – who noted earlier that she and Wilson are part of the same sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha – replied as those in the East Room laughed. "Thank you, coach."

Vice President Kamala Harris giving remarks and welcoming the Las Vegas Aces to the White House. #AllinLV #WNBA pic.twitter.com/vVK8zBPrId — Double Take Sports (@dbltakesports) August 25, 2023

In addition to their on-court success, Harris used most of her remarks to commend the efforts of the Aces, and the WNBA at large, on the issues of social justice, voting rights, equal pay and the "ferocious" mobilization during Phoenix Mercury forward Brittney Griner's wrongful detainment in Russia last year.

"The WNBA is more than a basketball league," Harris said. "You inspire our young people, and people across our nation, to dream with ambition. You are living the truth that women belong in every room and on every court.

"Our nation is stronger because of your leadership."

Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson gives a jersey to Vice President Kamala Harris during a White House event to celebrate the team’s 2022 WNBA championship.

Wilson and 2022 Finals MVP Chelsea Gray presented Harris with a No. 49 Aces jersey, and team president Nikki Fargas thanked Harris and the White House for their hospitality.

As the vice president left the room and the team remained on the risers, an orchestral version of "We Are The Champions" played. It took only a few notes before Wilson and the rest of the organization began swaying back and forth in unison, right on beat.

And they'll keep dancing right into the postseason, with a second consecutive championship in their sights.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces celebrated at White House