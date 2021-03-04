Las Vegas 101: TV coverage, betting odds, Goodyear tires, starting lineup

It‘s time to leave the Sunshine State behind and head west to the “Entertainment Capital of the World” for the NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Pre-race TV coverage begins Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on FS1 and drifts over to FOX at 3 p.m. ET for the remainder of NASCAR RaceDay and the 267-lap race. Radio listeners can tune in to PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio beginning at 3 p.m. ET.

WHO‘S ON THE POLE THIS SUNDAY?

Kevin Harvick starts at the front of the field Sunday afternoon alongside William Byron, securing the first Busch Pole Award of the season for the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing team. Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr., Michael McDowell and Denny Hamlin file in to fill out rows two and three. Where is your favorite driver starting? See the full NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup.

WHAT ARE THE ODDS?

Two-time Las Vegas winner Martin Truex Jr. is oddsmakers’ best bet to take home the checkered flag this weekend at 6-1, according to BetMGM. Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano share the card at 13-2, while the reigning track winner and hometown favorite Kurt Busch provides good value at 20-1.

TICKETS AND MORE

All single-day tickets for Sunday‘s NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway have sold out. Military tickets and premium packages may still be available, and fans wishing to participate in the weekend‘s events can still visit the Virtual Fan Garage. Ticket information for this and future events can be found at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway ticket site.

RULES PACKAGE

The intermediate speedway package is in place this weekend, featuring engines fitted with a tapered spacer to generate a targeted 550 horsepower and an eight-inch spoiler.

GOODYEAR TIRES

NASCAR Cup Series teams have nine sets of Goodyear Eagle Speedway radials for the 400.5-mile race this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Before last year‘s September race, Goodyear officials made one major change to the right-side tread compound to increase overall grip — a change that remains in place for Sunday.

Recommended inflation is 19 psi for the left-side tires, 52 psi for the right front and 48 psi for the right rear.

FOUR CONSISTENTLY REIGN IN THE DESERT

In the last 10 races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, there have been just five different winners. Kurt Busch‘s fall 2020 win during the NASCAR Playoffs ended the six-year streak of track wins by either Brad Keselowski (three wins), Martin Truex. Jr. (two), Kevin Harvick (two) or Joey Logano (two). Just how dominant have these four been over this stretch? Check out some stats below.

— Keselowski is the active leader with three wins at Las Vegas (2014, 2016, 2018) and has 10 finishes of seventh or better in the last 11 races there, including seven top-five finishes. His win total ties him with Matt Kenseth for second all time, only trailing Jimmie Johnson‘s four.

— A pair of wins, five top-five finishes in the last seven races at Las Vegas and scoring stage points in each of the 14 stages (four stage wins) tell the impressive story for Truex.

— Harvick is re-writing the Las Vegas record books, solidifying himself as the all-time leader in top 10s (12) and laps led (679) and is tied with Keselowski, Kyle Busch and Jimmie Johnson with seven top fives.

— Logano made the trip to Victory Lane in each of the last two spring races at Las Vegas and led the series with nine consecutive top 10s before a 14th-place finish in September. He is the active series leader with an 8.4 average finish at the track.

Stats provided by Racing Insights.

