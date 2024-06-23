Las Palmas confirm Iván Gil addition

La Liga outfit Las Palmas have on Sunday announced a fresh addition to the club’s midfield ranks.

The latest player to have taken his talents to Gran Canaria? Iván Gil.

Gil, for his part, is an attack-minded midfielder, who generally operates in a central role, but is also capable of lining out on the left.

The 24-year-old has spent the last three years making a name for himself on the books of FC Andorra, whom he joined from Espanyol in the summer of 2021.

This past season, Gil took to the pitch on 41 occasions in Spanish football’s 2nd tier, notching six goals and an assist along the way.

And as much, evidently, proved enough to pique the attentions of the board at the aforementioned Las Palmas.

Ahead of the expiration of the midfielder’s Andorra contract at the end of the month, the Amarillos have swooped to tie up an agreement with Gil for the next three seasons.

As per a statement released across the club’s website and social media platforms:

‘Iván Gil Calero (01/18/2000, Viladecans, Barcelona) and UD Las Palmas join their paths until June 30, 2027. The player arrives free from FC Andorra, a club where he has remained since the 2021/22 season.’

Conor Laird | GSFN