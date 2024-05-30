Las Cruces’ Steven Milam having successful freshman season at LSU

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Last July, Steven Milam — a top draft prospect out of Centennial High School at the time — went through an MLB draft experience that was not convincing enough for him to decide to go pro right out of high school.

After the conclusion of the draft, Milam decided to continue his student-athlete career at his dream school, a school he was committed to since being a sophomore in high school: LSU.

Milam is now living out his lifelong dream of playing for LSU. Not only is he a member of one of the best college baseball programs in the entire country, but he is also performing well as a true freshman.

In 58 games played so far this season, Milam has a .328 batting average, which is the second-best batting average on the team. He has recorded 65 hits in 198 at bats. Milam has ripped off 20 extra base hits, six of them being home runs, and has amassed a total of 36 RBIs.

Milam has had plenty of big moments during his freshman season, but the biggest of them all came in the SEC Baseball Tournament semifinal game against South Carolina last Saturday.

WOW!



Las Cruces native and Centennial High School grad Steven Milam (@Monster_Milam99) hits the walk-off homer to send LSU to the SEC Championship game!

pic.twitter.com/1bicLdgY8k — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) May 25, 2024

The Las Cruces native hit a two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the tenth to cap off LSU’s comeback victory over South Carolina and send the Tigers to the tournament championship game.

Steven Milam's (@Monster_Milam99) walk-off HR in the SEC Tourney semifinal led to: LSU going to the tourney final, his cellphone blowing up, his parents celebrating while on the road, and him collecting a memory of a lifetime.



More on the Las Cruces native at 10 p.m. on @KTSMtv pic.twitter.com/sETLMQDnH5 — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) May 30, 2024

Milam and LSU would fall to Tennessee in the SEC Tournament championship game, but life goes on as the Tigers earned a spot in the 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament.

Milam and LSU earned the number two seed in the Chapel Hill Regional, hosted by North Carolina

The defending national champions will open up the Chapel Hill regional with a game against third-seeded Wofford (41-18, 12-8 Southern Conference) on Friday. First pitch is at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time. The game will air on ESPNU.

