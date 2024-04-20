Las Cruces’ Steven Milam goes yard in LSU’s win over Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Las Cruces native and Centennial High School graduate Steven Milam hit his first NCAA career home run in LSU’s 12-1 win over Missouri at Taylor Stadium on Friday.

CRANK SHOW.



Centennial High School grad Steven Milam (@Monster_Milam99) launches a shot to right field for his first NCAA career home run with the Tigers.

pic.twitter.com/zcPFisKICM — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) April 20, 2024

In the top of the third inning, Milam turned on a 91 MPH pitch from the right hand of Logan Lunceford and sent it over the right field fence.

Milam’s solo shot extended LSU’s lead over Missouri to 4-0.

The home run ended up being Milam’s only hit of the game as he finished going 1-for-5 at the plate in the win.

31 games into his true freshman season, Milam is hitting .314, has 33 hits, 5 doubles, 1 HR, 17 RBIs, and has scored 23 runs.

