Las Cruces' Monroe, Matthew Young face off against each other in final football bowl game

The last name Young is synonymous with football in Las Cruces.

Fredd Young was a standout linebacker at New Mexico State in the 1980s and later was a four-time Pro Bowl linebacker in the NFL where he played for the Seattle Seahawks and Indianapolis Colts.

His son, Freddy Jr., was a star athlete at Mayfield and played collegiately at the University of New Mexico.

On Saturday, his youngest sons, Monroe and Matthew, will finish out their college careers in fine fashion when they play against each other in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana, on Saturday night on ESPN. Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. MT and will air after the Isleta New Mexico Bowl featuring New Mexico State and Fresno State.

Monroe plays wide receiver for California and Matthew plays tight end and special teams for Texas Tech. Both are graduates of Organ Mountain High School. Both Texas Tech and California are 6-6.

Sep 9, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears wide receiver Monroe Young (14) is tackled by Auburn Tigers safety Donovan Kaufman (5) during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

"Of all the matchups that were possible, it's really amazing that this is happening," said Monroe, who has 13 receptions for 139 yards this season. "We've been talking so much about this matchup since it was announced. It means a lot for our family. We've had so much support throughout our whole lives. My dad was a great player, Freddy did lots of great things and has been a mentor to us. Myself and Matthew both want to end on a high note and represent our family, the city of Las Cruces and our programs in a positive manner. I've just tried to be the hardest working person I can be, and it's paid off."

Matthew began his career at New Mexico State and played linebacker for four years before moving over to Texas Tech. A back injury caused him to take a medical redshirt this year and he was moved over to tight end this season.

Former Oñate standout Matthew Young started his college career at NMSU, then moved over to Texas Tech.

"Our family is very close," Matthew said. "It's meant the world to both of us to have this unique opportunity and it's meant the world for both of us, Freddy Jr. and our dad to have experienced the world of college football. Hopefully, we can be an inspiration to others from Las Cruces and the surrounding area. Both of us have been fortunate to have met some great teammates and coaches. I'm really happy for New Mexico State and them winning 10 games, that's neat to see the school turn things around."

Fredd Young Sr. will be in attendance on Saturday night and Freddy Jr., who lives in El Paso and is the father of three kids, will watch the game intently.

"What a great moment for my two brothers and our family," Freddy Jr. said. "It's lottery-type odds that this game came together for the both of them. Our family is very competitive and it'll be business when they get on the field. There has been a lot of talk between them leading up to the game, but I know they are proud of each other and after the game there will be lots of hugs and trading of jerseys."

Added Freddy Sr.: "To see both of them get to this point has been a proud dad moment. Both of them have worked hard to get where they are and they've worked hard in school and athletics. The main thing is for them to come out of the game healthy. But playing the game they love has helped them in many ways and they've represented themselves and our family in a positive way."

More: A look at the New Mexico Bowl history as New Mexico State prepares for first appearance

More: NMSU football news "It is like coming back full circle": NMSU receivers coach finds success at alma mater

Felix F. Chavez can be reached at fchavez@elpasotimes.co; @Fchavezeptimes on X (Formerly Twitter)

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: One last college football game for Las Cruces brothers Matthew, Monroe Young