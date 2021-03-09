Larsson scores, Raanta enters late as Coyotes beat Avs 3-2

  • Arizona Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz, front, picks up the puck in front of Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper as Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin, back, trails the play in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 8, 2021, in downtown Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    1/8

    Coyotes Avalanche Hockey

    Arizona Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz, front, picks up the puck in front of Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper as Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin, back, trails the play in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 8, 2021, in downtown Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Colorado Avalanche left wing Andre Burakovsky, center, jumps as the puck sails into Arizona Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper and Coyotes defenseman Jason Demers fights for position in front of the net in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 8, 2021, in downtown Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    2/8

    Coyotes Avalanche Hockey

    Colorado Avalanche left wing Andre Burakovsky, center, jumps as the puck sails into Arizona Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper and Coyotes defenseman Jason Demers fights for position in front of the net in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 8, 2021, in downtown Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Colorado Avalanche left wing Andre Burakovsky, left, fights for control of the puck with Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jason Demers in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 8, 2021, in downtown Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    3/8

    Coyotes Avalanche Hockey

    Colorado Avalanche left wing Andre Burakovsky, left, fights for control of the puck with Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jason Demers in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 8, 2021, in downtown Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Arizona Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper prepares for play to resume after a timeout in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche, Monday, March 8, 2021, in downtown Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    4/8

    Coyotes Avalanche Hockey

    Arizona Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper prepares for play to resume after a timeout in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche, Monday, March 8, 2021, in downtown Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Arizona Coyotes center Derick Brassard, front, is congratulated as he passes the team box after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 8, 2021, in downtown Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    5/8

    Coyotes Avalanche Hockey

    Arizona Coyotes center Derick Brassard, front, is congratulated as he passes the team box after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 8, 2021, in downtown Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Arizona Coyotes center Tyler Pitlick, right, reacts as Colorado Avalanche defenseman Dan Renouf tries to clear him from in front of the net in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 8, 2021, in downtown Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    6/8

    Coyotes Avalanche Hockey

    Arizona Coyotes center Tyler Pitlick, right, reacts as Colorado Avalanche defenseman Dan Renouf tries to clear him from in front of the net in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 8, 2021, in downtown Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Arizona Coyotes center Christian Dvorak, bottom right, is knocked over while driving to the net by Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen, top right, as Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer follows the puck in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 8, 2021, in downtown Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    7/8

    Coyotes Avalanche Hockey

    Arizona Coyotes center Christian Dvorak, bottom right, is knocked over while driving to the net by Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen, top right, as Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer follows the puck in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 8, 2021, in downtown Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen, front, reaches out for the puck as Arizona Coyotes left wing Johan Larsson pursues in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 8, 2021, in downtown Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    8/8

    Coyotes Avalanche Hockey

    Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen, front, reaches out for the puck as Arizona Coyotes left wing Johan Larsson pursues in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 8, 2021, in downtown Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Arizona Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz, front, picks up the puck in front of Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper as Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin, back, trails the play in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 8, 2021, in downtown Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Avalanche left wing Andre Burakovsky, center, jumps as the puck sails into Arizona Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper and Coyotes defenseman Jason Demers fights for position in front of the net in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 8, 2021, in downtown Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Avalanche left wing Andre Burakovsky, left, fights for control of the puck with Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jason Demers in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 8, 2021, in downtown Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Arizona Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper prepares for play to resume after a timeout in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche, Monday, March 8, 2021, in downtown Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Arizona Coyotes center Derick Brassard, front, is congratulated as he passes the team box after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 8, 2021, in downtown Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Arizona Coyotes center Tyler Pitlick, right, reacts as Colorado Avalanche defenseman Dan Renouf tries to clear him from in front of the net in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 8, 2021, in downtown Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Arizona Coyotes center Christian Dvorak, bottom right, is knocked over while driving to the net by Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen, top right, as Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer follows the puck in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 8, 2021, in downtown Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen, front, reaches out for the puck as Arizona Coyotes left wing Johan Larsson pursues in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 8, 2021, in downtown Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
PAT GRAHAM
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DENVER (AP) — Johan Larsson tipped in the go-ahead goal with 15:54 remaining, Antti Raanta stopped all 16 shots after taking over early in the third period when Darcy Kuemper left with an apparent injury and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night.

Larsson scored with one hand on his stick and the other holding off a defenseman in front of the goal as Arizona recovered after blowing a two-goal lead.

Derick Brassard and Jakob Chychrun also had goals for the Coyotes, who started a seven-game trip on the right note. Clayton Keller and Oliver Ekman-Larsson each added two assists.

Early in the third, Kuemper dropped down on one knee with the puck going the other way and asked the official to stop play. The trainer momentarily checked on the starting goaltender before he skated off and was replaced by Raanta.

Soon after Larsson’s goal, Raanta turned back Matt Calvert's shot on a breakaway. Raanta also helped the Coyotes weather a high-sticking penalty with 2:14 remaining.

Mikko Rantanen snapped his stick in frustration after his shot at the buzzer was blocked.

Kuemper had 17 saves before leaving.

Colorado trailed 2-0 midway through the second period before getting goals from Valeri Nichushkin and Andre Burakovsky.

The teams play again Wednesday. The Avalanche swept a back-to-back in Arizona late last month.

Philipp Grubauer finished with 11 saves.

The Avalanche dropped to 1-1-1 on their nine-game homestand, the longest continuous homestand in franchise history.

Down two goals in the second, Nichushkin ignited Colorado's comeback with a goal in front of the net. Burakovsky tied the contest 5:21 later on a power play.

Brassard, a former Avalanche player, got things started for Arizona with a power-play goal early in the first period. Chychrun added another on a shot from the blue line to make it 2-0.

Keller assisted on both first-period goals in extending his points streak to five games. He's got three goals and four assists over the stretch.

Nathan MacKinnon missed a third straight game after taking a big hit last week in San Jose. He’s nearing a return, coach Jared Bednar said, and skated in a non-contact jersey Monday morning.

“Just knowing Mac from the last few years, when he gets to this point he’s chomping at the bit and ready to go,” Bednar said.

INJURY UPDATE

The Avalanche had a player return from injury at the same time as losing another. Simply the way the season has gone so far.

Calvert returned to the lineup Monday after missing six games with an upper-body injury. This was on the heels of defenseman Conor Timmins ruled out with an upper-body ailment.

The Avalanche remain without forward J.T. Compher (upper body); defensemen Dennis Gilbert (COVID-19 protocol list/facial surgery), Bowen Byram (upper body), Cale Makar (upper body) and Erik Johnson (upper body); and goaltender Pavel Francouz (lower body).

“There's going to be bumps and bruises," Calvert said. “Guys are playing through a lot in that room, even the ones that are in the lineup.”

HITTIN’ THE ROAD

The Coyotes are starting a stint of playing 16 of their next 20 away from home.

“Everybody knows the situation and how big the road trip is for us,” Ekman-Larsson said. “At the same time, we can’t look too far away."

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • NBA MVP watch: It's Joel Embiid’s award to lose at the All-Star break

    The 7-footer is dominating both ends of the floor so efficiently and doing it with guard-like moves.

  • Tom Brady tops Patrick Mahomes — again — for most expensive football card ever sold

    The trading card boom keeps booming.

  • Washington officially releases Alex Smith after Comeback Player of the Year season

    Alex Smith offered insight last month into his comeback and a lack of support from the team.

  • Ronaldo was rested ahead of Porto game, says Pirlo

    Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo said he had reached an agreement with Cristiano Ronaldo in the week leading up to his side's 3-1 win over Lazio on Saturday that the Portuguese would be rested. Serie A's top goalscorer started on the bench as Juve came from behind to beat Lazio in the Juventus Stadium. Trailing 2-1 in their Champions League last 16 clash with Porto ahead of Tuesday's second leg in Turin, Pirlo decided to give the 36-year-old Ronaldo a break.

  • Adesanya aims to join UFC's exclusive "champ champ" club

    Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya could join an elite group at UFC 259 in Las Vegas on Saturday by holding two belts simultaneously in different weight classes, but to do so he will have to overcome the power and size of light-heavyweight incumbent Jan Blachowicz. Adesanya will make a considerable step-up in weight from 185 to 205 pounds to take on Poland's Blachowicz in the main event on Saturday. In the co-main event, Amanda Nunes puts her featherweight title on the line against Megan Anderson while bantamweight champion Petr Yan defends his belt against Aljamain Sterling.

  • Blake Griffin explains why he chose to play for Nets: 'I wanted to be on a team that was contending'

    Blake Griffin is officially a Net, and while his introductory news conference is still TBA since the NBA is in the midst of the All-Star break, he still got to answer a few questions Monday about joining his new team.

  • Why Bears miss out on Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson, per Peter King

    Say it ain't so.

  • ESPN releases footage of Petr Yan’s corner after controversial illegal knee

    Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling were fighting a close battle for Yan's bantamweight belt at UFC 259 on Saturday. The fight finish, which saw Sterling laid out on the canvas, resulted in Yan losing his belt. The result came after Yan drove an illegal knee into Sterling's head while he was a downed opponent. Yan's disqualification came after the referee determined the blow was intentional because it occurred after the referee had said Sterling was down prior to the blow. Yan was slightly ahead on the scorecard when the bout was stopped. He was up 29-28 according to two judges, while the third judge had it 29-28 in favor of Sterling. Just before Yan delivered the illegal knee, one of his cornerman was yelling for him to only punch. After he threw the knee, another of his cornermen was cheering, seemingly believing he had won the fight. The confusion seems to stem from a Russian cornerman allegedly yelling to Yan, in Russian, to deliver a kick. This comes from UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov telling commentator Daniel Cormier what he heard the Russian speaking cornerman say. ESPN, which broadcasted the fight, released video of the exchange to its Instagram channel on Sunday. Petr Yan's corner allegedly telling him to kick Aljamain Sterling View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN MMA (@espnmma) TRENDING > UFC 259 recap & highlights: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling Both Yan and Sterling were calling for an immediate rematch after the fight. Yan, of course, didn't want to lose his belt that way, and Sterling was just as adamant that he didn't want to win it in such a fashion. UFC president Dana White said that he hopes to book the rematch as soon as possible after both men are medically cleared to fight. Dana White weighs in on controversial illegal knee (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Celtics deal for Plumlee, Ellington in Athletic analyst’s proposed trade

    Wherein we counter-offer a more modest proposal.

  • Murray sees silver lining in Rotterdam exit

    Murray, a three-time Grand Slam winner who claimed his first tour-level victory since August in the first round against Robin Haase, held his own against Rublev in a tight first set that lasted 62 minutes before the Russian raced away with the second. "I want to be playing at this level because I learn a lot from a match like this," Murray said. Murray's long-time rival Roger Federer is set to make his return to the court in Doha next week after two knee operations in the past 12 months and the Briton has backed the 20-time Grand Slam winner to hit top gear.

  • Former Red Sox reliever Rheal Cormier dies at 53

    Former Red Sox left-hander Rheal Cormier, a fixture on a pair of postseason teams in Boston, died of pancreatic cancer Monday at age 53.

  • Report: Dolphins secure trade for 2020 first round pick Isaiah Wilson

    Report: Dolphins secure trade for 2020 first round pick Isaiah Wilson

  • What Dak Prescott contract extension with Dallas Cowboys means for Bears

    This has more than one ramification for Ryan Pace's QB search.

  • Tom Brady shouts out home run-crushing niece as 'most dominant' Brady

    Maya Brady, playing for softball powerhouse UCLA, was the nation's freshman of the year in 2020.

  • Djokovic confirms return to Tour at Miami Open

    The 33-year-old Serbian suffered the injury during a third round match at Melbourne Park but that did not stop him from clinching a record-extending ninth Australian Open title and his 18th Grand Slam. He will surpass Roger Federer's all-time record for most weeks as ATP world number one on Monday, holding the top spot for the 311th week. According to a partial schedule posted on his website http://www.novakdjokovic.com, Djokovic is entered for the ATP Masters 1000 event on the hardcourts in Miami from March 22-April 4.

  • Big Ten Tournament 2021: Bracket, how to watch, dates, preview, location

    Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Big Ten Tournament.

  • Report: Emmanuel Sanders, Latavius Murray among Saints available for trades

    The MMQB's Albert Breer reports that the New Orleans Saints could trade WR Emmanuel Sanders or RB Latavius Murray to reach the salary cap.

  • NBA trade deadline: Griffin to Nets, Lakers showing interest in Drummond if bought out

    The Los Angeles Lakers are showing interest in Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond, should he get bought out by the Cavs.

  • Leveraged: Pescott’s Cowboys deal includes clauses that take complete control

    Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Prescott had all the leverage in contract negotiations. The new deal shows he was right.

  • Paul George on Damian Lillard’s ‘bad shot:’ ‘I guess I was criticized for the right reason’

    Damian Lillard ended the 2019 Trail Blazers-Thunder playoff series with a deep buzzer-beating pull-up 3-pointer over Paul George.