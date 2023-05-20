Larson wins Truck race at North Wilkesboro
Kyle Larson wins the NASCAR Truck Series Tyson 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
If you enjoyed ‘Throwback Weekend’ at Darlington, get ready for another dose of nostalgia at the NASCAR All-Star Race.
NASCAR will stage its All-Star Race this weekend at the newly refurbished North Wilkesboro Speedway and the two drivers with multiple wins at the event enter with the best odds.
Larson is the favorite and has been exceptional at the track despite no wins in 10 starts.
The NASCAR Cup Series returns to an intermediate track for the first time in nearly two months as it visits Kansas Speedway this weekend.
The buildup to the 107th Indianapolis 500 is officially upon us.
There will be no Triple Crown this year.
Follow Game 3 of the Western Conference finals with Yahoo Sports.
It is City’s seventh EPL triumph since 2012, and fifth in seven seasons under Pep Guardiola. But cheating allegations still loom over all the success.
There is plenty of blame to go around for the Celtics' loss to the Heat in Game 2, but one factor for blowing another double-digit lead rises above all others.
The Celtics fell apart late, again, at TD Garden on Friday night.
The Celtics lost Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals at home as a nine-point favorite. In Game 2, they are 8.5-point favorites over the Heat.
Vasiliy Lomachenko, the two-time Olympic gold medalist and former undisputed lightweight champion, hopes to reclaim his crown from Devin Haney on Saturday.
Social media companies notched a major Supreme Court victory in a pair of cases that could have changed the internet as we know it.
The Lakers fell behind the Nuggets by more than 20 points but nearly completed an epic comeback to steal Game 1. How will the two teams respond in Game 2?