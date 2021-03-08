Larson after winning at Vegas: ‘That was some fun racing’

Axios

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in a speech on Sunday warned the U.S. against getting involved in China's "internal affairs," saying that "both sides need to abide by the principle of non-interference," CNBC reports.Why it matters: Biden has promised a hardline approach with China. Tensions between the U.S. and China had heightened for years under the Trump administration.What he's saying: Wang called for the U.S. to "remove all its unreasonable restrictions on bilateral cooperation as early as possible" and "not create new obstacles," per CNBC, though he did not specify what the restrictions are.The foreign minister also urged the U.S. not to cross an "insurmountable red line" by undercutting China's claim to Taiwan, according to AP. The democratically ruled island which split off from the mainland in 1949. Wang said the Chinese government "has no room for compromise," on Taiwan, adding that the Biden administration should "completely change the previous administration's dangerous practices of crossing the line and playing with fire.""It is important that the United States recognizes this as soon as possible, otherwise, the world will remain far from tranquil."Yes, but: Wang said the two countries could cooperate on issues like the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. He pointed to a two-hour phone call between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier this year as a sign that the nations could rebuild their relationship. "We're ready to work with the United States to follow through on the outcome of this important phone call and set China-U.S. relations on a new path of healthy and steady growth," he said.