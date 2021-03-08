Larson after winning at Vegas: ‘That was some fun racing’
Kyle Larson takes the checkered flag at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and gets the No. 5 Chevrolet back in Victory Lane for Hendrick Motorsports.
Kyle Larson led a race-high 103 laps on his way to the win Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway - his first Cup victory since October 2019.
Here is how the field finished behind winner Kyle Larson at Las Vegas.
Kyle Larson won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
According to a crash report from the FIA, Romain Grosjean sustained an impact at 67 Gs during his fiery wreck at the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix.
Kyle Larson was out of NASCAR long enough to wonder if he'd still feel comfortable in a Cup car. Larson, who won 42 of 83 open-wheel races during his NASCAR suspension for using a racial slur, has fallen right back into the old routine. Larson, fired by Chip Ganassi Racing after using a racial slur during an iRacing event in April, was hired by Hendrick Motorsports when his ban was lifted at the end of last season.
Kyle Larson powered to his first victory of the NASCAR Cup Series season Sunday, pulling away during the final green-flag stretch at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Larson became the fourth different winner in four Cup Series races this season, leading a race-high 103 of the 267 laps in the Pennzoil 400. The driver of the […]
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in a speech on Sunday warned the U.S. against getting involved in China's "internal affairs," saying that "both sides need to abide by the principle of non-interference," CNBC reports.Why it matters: Biden has promised a hardline approach with China. Tensions between the U.S. and China had heightened for years under the Trump administration. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat he's saying: Wang called for the U.S. to “remove all its unreasonable restrictions on bilateral cooperation as early as possible” and “not create new obstacles,” per CNBC, though he did not specify what the restrictions are.The foreign minister also urged the U.S. not to cross an “insurmountable red line” by undercutting China's claim to Taiwan, according to AP. The democratically ruled island which split off from the mainland in 1949. Wang said the Chinese government “has no room for compromise,” on Taiwan, adding that the Biden administration should “completely change the previous administration’s dangerous practices of crossing the line and playing with fire."“It is important that the United States recognizes this as soon as possible, otherwise, the world will remain far from tranquil.”Yes, but: Wang said the two countries could cooperate on issues like the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. He pointed to a two-hour phone call between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier this year as a sign that the nations could rebuild their relationship. “We’re ready to work with the United States to follow through on the outcome of this important phone call and set China-U.S. relations on a new path of healthy and steady growth,” he said.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free
AJ Allmendinger raced to the first victory of his comeback season by passing Daniel Hemric on the final restart in the Xfinity Series race Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Kaulig then convinced Allmendinger to run for the Xfinity Series championship while also helping the organization move to Cup next season.
Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka has withdrawn from The Players Championship next week with what his manager described as a strained right knee. Koepka won the Phoenix Open last month and was a runner-up in the Workday Championship last week.
Green-flag passes, crazy restarts and the No. 5 back in Victory Lane at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Austin Ernst fired a three-under par 69 at the Drive On Championship on Saturday to grab the first 54-hole lead of her career and a one-shot cushion heading into Sunday's final round.
Time with a Silverado 2500 reminds our columnist that HD trucks are really good at one thing, to the expense of all else.
“(Austin's) really starting to believe in herself,” Drew Ernst said. “You can tell just talking to her, she’s almost a different person.”
World Athletics has marked International Women's Day with a series of pledges to "further advance the role of girls and women" in the sport under the campaign slogan "WeGrowAthletics." The world governing body says it is focusing on three core areas of the sport – empowering women in leadership positions, breaking with traditions and shining a spotlight on women’s stories across its platforms. World Athletics appointed its first female vice president in 2019 and increased female Council representation to 30% and says it is committed to making that 40% by 2023 and an equal balance by 2027.
The Cubs DFAd Duane Underwood Jr. to make room on the 40-man roster for the signing of reliever Ryan Tepera.
Bryson DeChambeau and Lee Westwood took different routes at the par-5 sixth on Sunday but made the same score.
Virgil Van Dijk continues his recovery from injury.
The folks at FOX 5 in San Diego recently captured a photo of the in-process demolition of the former home of the Chargers. The stadium, which in the years before it became profitable to sell the rights was named for Jack Murphy, hosted three Super Bowls: XXII (won by Washington), XXXII (won by Denver), and [more]
Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to London, Brussels, and Paris next week to "work with European allies to strengthen global climate ambition" ahead of two key summits on the issue, his office announced Saturday.Our thought bubble, via Axios' Ben Geman: Kerry's trip is a sign that team the U.S. is seeking tangible outcomes from President Biden's Leaders Summit on Climate next month, not just talk and vague calls to get serious about tackling climate change.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOf note: Kerry's March 8-10 visit to the European cities marks the first major in-person multilateral meeting for months, with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing leaders to hold such talks virtually. Kerry was vaccinated against the virus last month.The trip comes as officials in the U.S. and United Kingdom accelerate COVID-19 vaccine rollouts. The European Union has been struggling to overcome a vaccine shortfall, as coronavirus variants drive another surge across the continent.Details: In London, Kerry will meet with representatives from the British government who are hosting this November's 26th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Glasgow, Scotland, per a statement.He'll meet with representatives of the European Commission in Belgium's capital and with French government officials in Paris.What they're saying: The State Department said in an emailed statement that Kerry is traveling to Europe following careful consultation with his hosts "because the progress we need demands a handful of key in-person meetings to coordinate our efforts."Officials would "observe all applicable public health regulations and safety measures" to protect against the coronavirus, including physical distancing and wearing face coverings as appropriate, the statement added.Editor's note: This article has been updated with comment from the State Department. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free