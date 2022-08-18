Larson talks Chastain’s ‘list’ of enemies, compares him to young Brad Keselowski

USA Network

Harrison Burton is making history this season as the first driver born in the 21st century to compete full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series. So far, though, the season hasn’t been going the way he’d like it to and he’s not afraid to address that fact head-on. After dominating the NASCAR Xfinity Series with impressive wins and placements for his last two seasons, he made the jump to the sport’s premier series where he is the first to admit he’s struggled to perform at the same level he did in the pa