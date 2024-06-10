- NASCAR grants waiver to Kyle Larson after missing Coca-Cola 600NASCAR has granted Kyle Larson a playoff eligibility waiver after the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports driver missed Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600. His arrival at Charlotte Motor Speedway was delayed by rain at the Indianapolis 500, where he finished 18th in his IndyCar debut.1:00Now PlayingPaused
Jaylen Brown leads Celtics with 22 points, 3 blocks and 3 steals in Game 1A look at Jaylen Brown's continued dominance in the Postseason after he led the Celtics to a big Game 1 win over the Mavericks.
Larson surges to Sonoma win; NASCAR returns to NBC
Jeff Burton and Nate Ryan review an action-packed Sonoma race that saw Kyle Larson hit victory lane, issues for Joe Gibbs Racing, Joey Logano's strategy that backfired, and preview NASCAR's return to NBC Sports at Iowa.