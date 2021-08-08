Larson snaps Elliott’s winning streak at Watkins Glen with victory

TheWolverine.com

Father time hasn't caught up to Tom Brady just yet. The former Michigan football quarterback and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller, fresh off winning his seventh Super Bowl, is entering his 22nd season in the NFL. Despite just turning 44 years old on Aug. 3, Brady was ranked by The Athletic as the third-best quarterback in the league, as voted on by 50 NFL coaches and executives, trailing only Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers and Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes, both of whom were tied for holding the top spot.