Larson reflects on first-ever NASCAR Cup Series three-peat
Listen in as Kyle Larson reacts to scoring his third NASCAR Cup Series win in a row.
Kyle Larson is tearing through the NASCAR Cup Series with four wins this season. He scored his third win in a row at Nashville.
Larson has won three points races and the Cup Series All-Star Race over the last four weeks.
Full results from Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway.
Daniel Suarez's third top 10 of the season came as he mourned the death of a friend who played a critical role in Suarez's racing career.
LEBANON, Tenn. — Ross Chastain had his doubts, but a late-race pit strategy call turned into a career-best finish in Sunday‘s NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. Chastain‘s crew chief, Phil Surgen, made the call to stay out following a caution on Lap 218 of the 300-lap race at the 1.33-mile track and […]
Chase Elliott will be credited with a 39th-place finish.
There’s ‘a long season left,’ but it’s clear who bookies are favoring down the stretch. Find out how drivers rank ahead of the race at Nashville Superspeedway.
In a sitdown with NBC Sports, Kyle Larson reflected on his winning run in NASCAR and sprint cars and the lessons he has learned over a tumultuous year.