How Larson made his way back into NASCAR after suspension

Following his use of a racial slur during an iRacing event, Kyle Larson was suspended from NASCAR and let go by Chip Ganassi Racing. Seeking redemption, Larson was signed by Hendrick Motorsports for 2021 - but is he fully rehabilitated?

When Kyle Larson uttered a racial slur, speaking into his Esports headset on 12 April to his sim racing spotter - it quickly became amplified around the world via social media, including his own Twitch stream. It was followed by stunned silence, and in a split second the gravity of the situation began to take effect.

It led to the 28-year-old, six-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner's professional world collapsing around him - completely of his own making. His team, Ganassi Racing, immediately suspended him. Then sanctioning body NASCAR did likewise.

As NASCAR's rulebook states: "Member actions that could result in a fine and/or indefinite suspension, or termination: [includes] Public statement and/or communication that criticises, ridicules, or otherwise disparages another person based upon that person's race, colour, creed, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, marital status, religion, age, or handicapping condition."

How Larson paid the price for his racial slur

A couple of days later came his contract termination, after every major player involved - Credit One, Chevrolet, McDonald's - publicly pulled their plugs on him. Brutal? Yes. Punishment fitting the crime? Absolutely.

To Larson's credit, he apologised straight away - and on video too, rather than hiding behind a legal-written statement. In my book, apologies mean much more when you see someone's lips move.

"Hey, I just want to say I'm sorry," he told his Twitter followers. "Last night I made a mistake and said the word that should never, ever, be said. There's no excuse for that. I wasn't raised that way, it's just an awful thing to say. I feel very sorry for my family, my friends, my partners, the NASCAR community and, especially, the African American community.

"I understand the damage is probably unrepairable. I own up to that. But I just wanted you all to know just how sorry I am."

Bubba Wallace, NASCAR's only top-tier African American driver, then revealed that Larson texted him "within five minutes" of the incident and Kyle tried to call him that night. They facetimed the following day, which Wallace said was "a good conversation, his apology was sincere". He also noted that Larson's "emotions and pride were shattered".

So, there's never been any egregious denial of wrongdoing here, just the heinously dumb act in the first place. And he's been consistent in his contrition since: "I was ignorant and immature" has become his penitent mantra.

Perhaps the conflating issue here is Larson's own ethnicity; his mother is Japanese American, her parents having spent time in an internment camp following the attack on Pearl Harbor. It's highly likely that he's been on the receiving end of some racially-motivated, horrible words in the past too.

Despite having Asian roots, however, the word he used was absolutely not his to speak.

Larson's long road to redemption

While he's been banned from NASCAR, Larson has been proving his unblemished driving skills in the World of Outlaws winged sprint car series. Typically, he's won a lot - 42 wins from 84 races - including the 2020 Chilli Bowl Nationals, which is like the Daytona 500 of midget racing (for non-winged cars).

And he's been busy off the track, in a praiseworthy attempt to right his wrong...

• 21 April: Completed NASCAR sensitivity training.

• 27 April: Started diversity inclusion training (six sessions) with Doug Harris of The Kaleidoscope Group.

• 15 May: Volunteered at Tony Sanneh Foundation in St. Paul, Minnesota (food drive and public speaking).

