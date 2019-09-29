Elliott, Larson take Roval stage wins as Bowman punts Wallace

Chase Elliott won Stage 2 in the Bank of America Roval 400 on Sunday afternoon at Charlotte Motor Speedway, his fifth stage win of the season.

Elliott, in the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, was leading when the caution came out with 10 laps to go. He and crew chief Alan Gustafson made a gutsy call to pit and give up the lead, but Elliott feverishly worked his way through the field following the ensuing restart to re-take the lead and nab the stage win.

That caution emerged when Alex Bowman, who had been battling Bubba Wallace for multiple laps, expressed his frustration with the No. 43 driver and punted his Chevrolet counterpart.

Elliott battled hard with Team Penske driver Brad Keselowski over the closing laps, with the 2012 champion settling for second. Clint Bowyer, Jimmie Johnson and Kevin Harvick rounded out the top five. Martin Truex Jr. (P7) and William Byron (P10) were other playoff drivers to finish in the top 10.

Defending Cup champion Joey Logano hit the wall exiting pit road early in the stage. He wound up placing 22nd in the stage.

Place Driver Team Pts 1 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 10 2 Brad Keselowski Team Penske 9 3 Clint Bowyer Stewart-Haas Racing 8 4 Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports 7 5 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing 6 6 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports 5 7 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing 4 8 Daniel Suarez Stewart-Haas Racing 3 9 Paul Menard Wood Brothers Racing 2 10 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports 1

STAGE 1

Kyle Larson won Stage 1 under caution in the Bank of America Roval 400 on Sunday afternoon at Charlotte Motor Speedway, his fifth stage win of the season.

Larson, in the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet, didn’t lead any laps under green flag conditions but at the stage end was scored ahead of pole-winner and Stage 1 dominator William Byron, who led 22 laps in the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet to place second.

The caution came out with six laps remaining in the stage when Ryan Preece spun in the backstretch chicane. On the ensuing restart, Jimmie Johnson, Alex Bowman, Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones were all involved in a mess in Turn 1 to bring out another caution. Larson had just enough time to pass Byron before the yellow came out, thus handing him the stage win as the stage never restarted.

Clint Bowyer, Joey Logano and defending race winner Ryan Blaney rounded out the top five.

Bowman, who earned a front-row starting position but had to start in the back of the pack due to a crash in final practice, got turned around on the first lap. In need of a Hail Mary-type day to make the cut, the Hendrick Motorsports driver had recovered to crack the top 15 before being relegated back to 30th at stage finish.

Erik Jones (p39) was forced to take the No. 20 behind the wall because of a punctured radiator as well, marking the end of his day and playoff pursuit.

Daniel Suarez was the only non-playoff driver to finish in the top 10, with playoff drivers Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch, Martin Truex Jr,, Ryan Newman, Bowman, Hamlin and Jones all finishing 11th or worse.

Place Driver Team Pts 1 Kyle Larson Chip Ganassi Racing 10 2 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports 9 3 Clint Bowyer Stewart-Haas Racing 8 4 Joey Logano Team Penske 7 5 Ryan Blaney Team Penske 6 6 Brad Keselowski Team Penske 5 7 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing 4 8 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing 3 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 2 10 Daniel Suarez Stewart-Haas Racing 1

