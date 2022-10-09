Larson dejected after being eliminated from the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs
Listen in as Kyle Larson breaks down the No. 5's day and takes responsibility for missing the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.
Christopher Bell charged through much of the field in the late laps and won Sunday's Cup Series playoff race to advance to the Round of 8.
Christopher Bell saved his title chances with an overtime win Sunday on the road course at Charlotte Motor Speedway in a stunning finish that knocked reigning NASCAR champion Kyle Larson from the playoffs. Bell entered the race 11th in the standings with four drivers set to be eliminated as NASCAR's playoff field was trimmed from 12 to eight. At last, NASCAR called a caution and the entire playoff picture changed.
Watch as Corey LaJoie and Daniel Suárez debrief after their on-track tangle at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course.
Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course resulted in the second group of four drivers being eliminated from the 2022 playoffs, finalizing the eight remaining championship contenders. WINNER Christopher Bell entered Sunday’s race needing a win and nothing else. After a masterful strategy call on the second-to-last restart, Bell pulled […]
Kyle Busch's impending move to Richard Childress Racing has provided an immediate boost to the storied NASCAR team and put Busch in the center of talks for an Indianapolis 500 ride. Childress said before Sunday’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway that fans have been visiting both the race shop in Welcome and the Childress Vineyards winery in numbers “not seen the Earnhardt days.” The late Dale Earnhardt won six championships driving for RCR, and the organization has not won a championship since Earnhardt’s final title in 1994.
The NASCAR Cup Series will whittle its playoff field from 12 to eight drivers this weekend at the Charlotte Roval.
Larson won't be a back-to-back Cup Series champion.
NASCAR champion Kyle Larson has emerged as a candidate for an Indianapolis 500 ride and said Saturday he has permission from Hendrick Motorsports to run the iconic race if a deal can be completed. Larson told The Associated Press he's spoken to both team owner Rick Hendrick and vice chairman Jeff Gordon about his desire, and Hendrick's only caveat was that Larson not run the Indy 500 this season.
Chase Briscoe reacts to a 'wild' day at the Roval and advancing to the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.
Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson will have to wait another year for title No. 2. The No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports driver was eliminated from championship contention Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s road course, landing 35th on the leaderboard at race’s end and two points behind Chase Briscoe in the playoff standings for the […]
Throughout the 2022 season, many story lines have remained the same at road courses. Trackhouse Racing is strong, Tyler Reddick is merciless and Toyota has struggled. Those all remained true after Saturday‘s practice and qualifying session — even with Ross Chastain slipping up — at the Charlotte Roval. Enter Joey Logano, who won his third […]
NASCAR amends its Rule Book for Cup, Xfinity and the Camping World Series after an appeals panel rescinded the 25-point penalty to William Byron
