Lars Eller with a Shorthanded Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings

Lars Eller (Colorado Avalanche) with a Goal vs. Ottawa Senators, 03/16/2023
George Kittle said his public goodbyes Friday with a touching Instagram post to his former 49ers teammates.
Charles Barkley had his fellow March Madness TV analysts in utter disbelief at how he used to wash his basketball uniform.
Nittany Lions have won 10 of the last 12 NCAA Championships.
Check out what the Bears reportedly asked of the Raiders for the No. 1 pick in the draft.
"It cannot be held against Edey that he is 7-4. If he takes illegal contact, it should be a foul," said Bo Boroski, who spent 20 years as a DI ref.
The NCAA women's tournament continues its first round on Saturday.
Team USA looks to keep its title defense alive as it battles unbeaten Venezuela in the 2023 WBC quarterfinals.
Matt Harmon is joined by Fantasy Life's Dwain McFarland to look at all of the biggest moves from Wednesday and Thursday, starting off with a deep-dive on the Jets offense with Aaron Rodgers at the helm.
Our top-10 free agents include a pair of players who are available to anyone who wants to pursue them. For one, quarterback Lamar Jackson, a pair of first-round draft picks would be the compensation if he’s signed to an offer sheet that the Ravens don’t match. For the other, safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, he’s free and [more]
It actually seems to be on the verge of happening. The Commanders, after nearly 24 years of ownership by Dan Snyder, could very soon be under new management. Per multiple sources, Dan and Tanya Snyder have cleared out of the team’s facility in advance of the sale of the team. As one source explained it, [more]
It wasn't a shock that the national media would be pretty critical of No. 1 Purdue losing to a No. 16 seed. This is what they had to say.
A debate has been raging over the past two days regarding whether the Packers or the Jets (or both, or neither) have the better of the leverage when it comes to the Aaron Rodgers stalemate. The Jets have more than many realize. While they won’t at this point credibly pivot to a Plan B and [more]
A March Madness sitter. This year's tournament has had it all.
Helene Elliott writes that while battling for a spot in the play-in tournament, the Lakers were their worst selves when they should be at their best.
Despite his all-black outfit, Jimmy Garoppolo took some time at the beginning of his introductory Raiders press conference to address his 5 1/2 seasons in Red and Gold with the 49ers.
It’s been obvious ever since the ink dried on Deshaun Watson‘s five-year, fully-guaranteed contract that Lamar Jackson wants one. But for a single stray report from several weeks back that Lamar never asked for such a deal, everything said and done privately and publicly has pointed to Lamar wanting the same structure from the Ravens [more]
Mexico will face Japan on Monday in the WBC semifinals.
Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series drivers are scheduled to be on track Saturday at Atlanta.
At the World Cup Finals, Mikaela Shiffrin tied Lindsey Vonn's record with her 137th career Alpine skiing World Cup podium.